Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tommy Hayes to EPenny LLC.
P&E Consulting, LLC to EPenny, LLC.
DJ Jamal, LLC to Trent Nelson.
Michael Keith Lozier to Zachariah Lozier.
Clyde L. Spencer to Laura N. Doss.
Civils
Heaven Marie Strbac v. Monte E. Scott, et al.
First United Bank and Trust v. Luke A. Miller, et al — foreclosure.
Junron Family Trust v. Roberta Turner, et al — foreclosure.
Nuroof and Construction, Inc. v. Crystal Swafford, et al — breach of contract.
Newrez LLC DBA Shellpoint Mort v. Tea Naumoff Cooper — foreclosure.
Divorces
Carrie Ward v. David Ward.
Lewis R. Blakley v. Carla Blakley.
Richard Eric Kirkpatrick v. Trinity C. Kirkpatrick.
Teri Waiala Daniels v. Cheri Sanders.
Marriage Licenses
Joey Alexander Nugent, Tahlequah, and Montana Renee Cox, Tahlequah.
Lance Steven Megow, Tahlequah, and Brittney Shae Kirk, Tahlequah.
Nicholas Reed Wedel, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Sarah Adalaide Ballard, Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Fire Runs
April 28
Tahlequah FD: 12:14 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; East Rayne Street and South Muskogee Avenue.
April 29
Tahlequah FD: 1:32 p.m.; EMS assist; 18201 Samuel St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:26 p.m.; fire alarm; 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:49 p.m.; EMS assist; 1229 Alice Davis Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 10:27 p.m.; EMS assist; 1405 E. Downing St.
Death Notices
HAEGGQUIST, Joe, 83, Cookson, forklift driver, died April 24, 2023. Memorial services, May 6, 2023, 3 p.m.; Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
GOODNIGHT, Frances “Granny,” 90, public school teacher, died April 26, 2023. Graveside services, May 1, 2023, 3 p.m.; Ross Cemetery, Cornerstone Funeral Home.
