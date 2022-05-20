Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael Harris to Stefani Hunt.
Brian L. Leep to Kane Teague.
Hearth & Pool Services, LLC to Hearth & Pool, LLC.
Charlie Holderbee to Joyce Nell Bean.
Jewell I. Linville to Steven A. Worth Revocable Trust.
Tammy Josey to Jeffrey Allen Carroll.
George Robert McLemore to Edwin L. McLemore.
Felonies
Blaine Allen Villines - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving under suspension, no security verification and taxes due state.
John Dewey Pickering - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container beer, and driving under suspension.
Misdemeanors
Rodrigo Garcia - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver's license, and failure to signal on turning.
Divorces
Emily Bence v. Brandon Bence.
Fire Runs
May 18
Tahlequah FD: 9:09 p.m., brush fire, 24893 E. Cobbs Corner Road.
