Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Michael Harris to Stefani Hunt.

Brian L. Leep to Kane Teague.

Hearth & Pool Services, LLC to Hearth & Pool, LLC.

Charlie Holderbee to Joyce Nell Bean.

Jewell I. Linville to Steven A. Worth Revocable Trust.

Tammy Josey to Jeffrey Allen Carroll.

George Robert McLemore to Edwin L. McLemore.

Felonies

Blaine Allen Villines - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving under suspension, no security verification and taxes due state.

John Dewey Pickering - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container beer, and driving under suspension.

Misdemeanors

Rodrigo Garcia - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver's license, and failure to signal on turning.

Divorces

Emily Bence v. Brandon Bence.

Fire Runs

May 18

Tahlequah FD: 9:09 p.m., brush fire, 24893 E. Cobbs Corner Road.

