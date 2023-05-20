Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Charles Henson to Chris Sebo.

Gregory Paul Lessley to Jan Marie, LLC.

Dwain N. Denney to Cheryl D. Horn.

Jimmy R. Beck to Bart E. Hoffman.

Lora Marie Howell to Christine Elizabeth Keys.

Leroy Boen to Erin T. Shinn.

Charles J. Nelson to Christi Yvette Porter.

Albert Lee Mann to David Lee Mann.

Van Peebles to Joseph Biggs.

Felts Plaza, LLC to Portales Enterprises, LLC.

Misdemeanors

Casey Shadell Scott — failure to compel child to attend school.

Roberta Delayne Montano — failure to compel child to attend school.

Civils

Stacy L. Leeds v. Charles F. Bliss III, et al.

Bancfirst v. Hobson St Motors, LLC, et al.

State of Oklahoma v. Fayth Washington, et al.

State of Oklahoma v. Gabrielle Yvonne Myers, et al.

Rebecca Krueger v. Kendil Stilwell, et al — breach of contract.

JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition v. Ronnie Hendrickson, et al — foreclosure.

Divorces

Linda Dennis v. Larry Dennis.

Fire Runs

May 16

Lowrey VFD: 7:22 a.m.; emergency medical response; East 616 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 9:07 p.m.; EMS assist; 202 Greentree Dr.

May 17

Tahlequah FD: 8:28 a.m.; fire alarm; 855 Markoma Circle.

May 18

Tahlequah FD: 11:43 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; 1414 S. Muskogee Ave.

Death Notices

BRAY SR., Charles “Ed” Edwin, 64. Died May 14, 2023. Services May 24, 2023, 10:30 a.m.; Memorial Park Funeral Home. Graveside services to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

DEERINWATER, Jacqueline, 69, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died May 11, 2023. Graveside services May 22, 2023, 10 a.m.; Swimmer Cemetery.

