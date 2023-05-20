Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Charles Henson to Chris Sebo.
Gregory Paul Lessley to Jan Marie, LLC.
Dwain N. Denney to Cheryl D. Horn.
Jimmy R. Beck to Bart E. Hoffman.
Lora Marie Howell to Christine Elizabeth Keys.
Leroy Boen to Erin T. Shinn.
Charles J. Nelson to Christi Yvette Porter.
Albert Lee Mann to David Lee Mann.
Van Peebles to Joseph Biggs.
Felts Plaza, LLC to Portales Enterprises, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Casey Shadell Scott — failure to compel child to attend school.
Roberta Delayne Montano — failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Stacy L. Leeds v. Charles F. Bliss III, et al.
Bancfirst v. Hobson St Motors, LLC, et al.
State of Oklahoma v. Fayth Washington, et al.
State of Oklahoma v. Gabrielle Yvonne Myers, et al.
Rebecca Krueger v. Kendil Stilwell, et al — breach of contract.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition v. Ronnie Hendrickson, et al — foreclosure.
Divorces
Linda Dennis v. Larry Dennis.
Fire Runs
May 16
Lowrey VFD: 7:22 a.m.; emergency medical response; East 616 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:07 p.m.; EMS assist; 202 Greentree Dr.
May 17
Tahlequah FD: 8:28 a.m.; fire alarm; 855 Markoma Circle.
May 18
Tahlequah FD: 11:43 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; 1414 S. Muskogee Ave.
Death Notices
BRAY SR., Charles “Ed” Edwin, 64. Died May 14, 2023. Services May 24, 2023, 10:30 a.m.; Memorial Park Funeral Home. Graveside services to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
DEERINWATER, Jacqueline, 69, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died May 11, 2023. Graveside services May 22, 2023, 10 a.m.; Swimmer Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.