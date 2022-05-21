Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lana D. Lamons to Juli Foreman.
Linda Kay Acorn to Linda Kay Acorn.
Savannah J. Adair to Jian Yuan.
Jeffrey A. Carroll to Clyde Smith Jr.
Truman F. Nipper to Billie D. Davis.
Civils
Stan Veraart v. Title to travel trailer - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Armstrong Bank v. Christine Ann Blizzard - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Legacy Prep Learning Academy, LLC and Renea White - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Lori Lynn Booth - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Mark Alan French - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Kimberly Raydean Thirsty - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Aaron Grider - small claims.
Divorces
Keli Nicole Dietrich v. Wesley Robert Dietrich.
Marriages
Nickalas Taylor Kingfisher, Tahlequah, and Sierra Rene Polk, Bunch.
Fred Walters Johnson, Kansas, and Shelli Ladetrea Henley, Kansas.
Wildlife
Adam Eli Hall - failure to tag paddlefish and improper disposal of paddlefish remains.
Traffic Report
Katelyn Morgan Patterson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Isaiah Shores - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gerardo Aram Gonzales - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Clifton Wayne Carter - no seat belt.
Makenna J. Kester - improper overtake on right.
Edward Dwayne Wyers - speeding 15 mph over.
Jeremiah Lee Kirkwood - failure to yield at yield sign, affixing improper license plate to vehicle and no driver's license.
Dillon Ray Davidson - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.
Joshua Glen Haddock - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Jesus Garcia - taxes due state.
Valorie Grace Chitwood - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jose Guadalupe Ascobedo - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Brian William Fagan - reckless driving without regard to property and no seat belt.
Raymond Ludlow - no seat belt and speeding 15 mph over.
Kristen Kathleen Washee - speed not reasonable and proper.
Dylan Joseph Cookson - speeding 15 mph over.
Haylie Jade Williams - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Pedro Luis Moreno - driving under suspension, material improperly placed on vehicle windows, and open container alcohol.
Eric Wade Rogers - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Robert Lee Hanley - driving under suspension.
Gary Don Piersall - failure to stop at stop sign.
Julie Ann Hughes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sara Kate McClain Matthews - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Courtney Anne Ashley Wendiandt - taxes due state.
Larimie Rufus Fixin - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Robert Lee Haney - speeding not reasonable and proper and no seat belt.
Edward E. Hathcoat - operating a motor vehicle without valid driver's license.
Phillip Dewayne Eubanks - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Cassie Renee Bribiesca - operating a motor vehicle without valid driver's license.
Ava Reese Clinton-Steward - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Fernando Serrano-Lezama - violation of driver's license restrictions.
Janel Lynn Terrel - driving under revocation.
Jose Rodriguez-Coronado - reckless driving.
Fire Runs
May 19
Tahlequah FD: 7:28 p.m., EMS assist, 17555 W. 810 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:06 p.m., EMS assist, 501 Seminary Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10 p.m., gas leak, 3470 Cherokee Springs Road.
Death Notices
UTSLER, Ruth L., 103, Tahlequah, scrub tech. Died May 19. Visitation, May 23, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home. Graveside service, May 24, 2 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.
FERGUSON, Bobby "Slim," 65, Tahlequah, iron worker. Died May 19. Visitation, May 24, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, May 25, 1 p.m., Exciting Southeast Baptist Church. Interment at Parris Cemetery.
CHARLES, Dixie Louise, 84, Tahlequah, dietician. Died May 18. Visitation, May 22, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, May 23, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Price Cemetery.
TAYLOR, Gregg, 62, Welling, mechanic. Died May 16. Graveside services, May 24, 10 a.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.