Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jonathan M. Wells to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Civils
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Christopher Ray Ballard.
Trenton Justice v. Title to Boat.
Larry Gatewood v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Juan Alvarado v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kacy Burrows.
Divorces
Rachel Allison Haggan v. Decente Haggan.
Marriage Licenses
Jonathan David Petruska, Tahlequah, and Kaylie Dawn Bennett, Tahlequah.
Nathan Tanner Joshua Williams, Welling, and Molly Maranda Maye Holmes, Welling.
Montana Lynn Perry, Park Hill, and Clayton Lee Moore-Simmons, Park Hill.
James David Woodward, Tahlequah, and Tamara Renee Bradley, Tahlequah.
James Zachary Scott Braun, Jenks, and Jacoby Kaleen Norrid, Sapulpa.
Michael David Lancaster, Claremore, and Skye Alexandria Grace Lawrence, Claremore.
Fire Runs
May 19
Tahlequah FD: 8:40 a.m.; vehicle fire; West Fourth Street.
Tahlequah FD: 10:02 a.m.; EMS assist; 111 E. Shawnee St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:22 a.m.; EMS assist; 406 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 12:07 p.m.; vehicle fire; Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:54 p.m.; fire alarm; 1107 N. Cedar Ave.
May 20
Tahlequah FD: 10:53 a.m.; EMS assist; 391 E. Short St.
Tahlequah FD: 12:44 p.m.; EMS assist; 19264 S. 550 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 4:17 p.m.; EMS assist; 1518 N. Vinita Ave.
