Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gary Watts to Gary D. Watts.
Ranger Hills, LLC to Nicholas Scott Hyams.
Jimmy Watts to Stagecoach Escapes, LLC.
Bluebird Resorts, LLC to Zheng Lan.
Felonies
Deneice Turner - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and bringing contraband into penal institution.
Danny Joe Hodge Jr. - assault with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors
Jamie Roxanne McCurdy - embezzlement.
Thomas Leroy Seal Jr. - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose Organista Cagal - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container beer, no driver's license, and unsafe lane change.
Tanner Lively - public intoxication.
Ry Wesley Stover - obstructing an officer.
Ashley Marie Fahey - possession of controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Civils
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Pamela Beck - petition for judgment.
Synchrony Bank v. Cheryl S. Bennett - petition for judgment.
Discover Bank v. Hunter Daniels - indebtedness.
Julie Collier v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Bank of America v. Mary R. Scott, spouse if married, occupants of the premises, Oklahoma Tax Commission, Cherokee County Treasurer, and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Victoria Zaring - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Latricia Rooster - small claims.
Red River Credit v. David Anderson - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Janice Sawney - small claims.
Marriages
Colton Michael Mashburn, Tahlequah, and Summer Anne Holland, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 20
Tahlequah FD: 9:26 p.m., assault, 250 Heritage Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 9:29 p.m., MVA, East Downing Street.
May 21
Tahlequah FD: 6:12 a.m., EMS assist, 1002 S. State Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:11 a.m., service call, 501 Seminary Ave.
May 22
Tahlequah FD: 3:28 a.m., lift assist, 1305 Elizabeth Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 4:20 a.m., service call, 608 Jeffrey St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:57 p.m., EMS assist, 1002 S. State Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:46 p.m., smoke investigation, 21403 S. Keeler Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 10:23 p.m., alarm, 2101 N. Sunset Strip.
May 23
Tahlequah FD: 4:43 a.m., fire alarm, 1380 N. Heritage Lane.
Death Notices
BLISS, Wileta "Willie," 66, Tahlequah, registered nurse. Died April 21. Graveside services, May 26, 1 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.
