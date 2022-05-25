Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jeremy Holderby to Jeremy Holderby.
M.S. and S.S. Properties, LLC to Isabella H. Elsis.
Chad Humphrey to Kenneth L. Watts.
Michael P. Halle to Jeff Forman.
Jayme S. Stricker to Ronald Hulan Trimm.
KSMS Trust to Beau J. Beathard.
Patrick Lane Henson to Patrick Lane Henson.
Donna M. Lantz-Thomson to Nancy Lea Johnson.
Jerry Lee Hastings to Jerry Lee Hastings.
Jeffrey L. Gormly to Travis Scott Hall.
Felonies
Kelsey Garrett Wells - entering with intent to steal copper.
Dylan James Linvick - domestic abuse - assault and battery, and assault and battery.
Tiffany Marie Sharp - arson, third degree.
Dean William McIntosh - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Lucas Barajas - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, no driver's license and taxes due state.
Misdemeanors
Shellie Marie Linvick - assault and battery.
William David Killin - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Joe Garcia - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Tia Lynn Smith - obstructing an officer.
Small Claims
Americas Car-Mart, Inc. and Car-Mart of Tahlequah v. John Lyons - petition for judgment.
Americas Car-Mart, Inc. and Car-Mart of Tahlequah v. Christopher Kosterlistzkey - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Crystal Shawn Vickrey - small claims.
Paternity
Shayla M. Mouse v. Indian Wash Flute - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Samuel Wilson Hood, Tahlequah, and Hannah McCamey London.
Hector Juarez Fernandez, Tahlequah, and Rocio Landaverde-De-Dorado, Tahlequah.
Blake Allen Perdue, Hulbert, and Roberta Lee England, Tahlequah.
Cameron Dylan Williams, Westville, and Hannah Renee Alexander, Westville.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Christopher Wilkerson and Rebecca K. Wilkerson - tax warrant.
