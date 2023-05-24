Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Winnikoff, LLC to James F. Waltman III.
Erma L. Stone to Cresswell Family Irrevocable Trust.
Lawrence Paul Lehman to Susan Ann Lehman.
Brenda Gayle Anderson to Gary Wayne Shilling.
Gary Wayne Shilling to Gary Wayne Shilling.
Edward J. Byler to Thomas R. Eastman.
Georgia L. Anno to Shelby Isaac Killian.
Southridge Development Co., LLC to Rex Stuart Houser.
Delfino C. Andrade to Paul Carey.
Civils
LVNV Funding LLC v. Brad Terrapin.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Margaret B. Raymond.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Cathy Lamb.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Jack Jones.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Jody Monks.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Jammie Bebout.
LVNV Funding LLC v. John T. Morgan.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Michael Dixon.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Johnny Wofford.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. David Hall.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kacy Burrows.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Tina Marie Gardner.
Cavalry Portfolio Services LLC v. Deanna Lee Birdtail.
One Main Financial Group LLC v. Lara Lesley Troche.
Discover Bank v. Linda Nelson.
Dawish Cherching Thao, et al v. Jack Thomas, et al.
Armstrong Bank v. Ryan O. Coulter, et al — foreclosure.
Derek Delaney v. Title to Boat.
First United Bank and Trust v. Patrick Carson Oglesbee, et al — foreclosure.
Divorces
David Eugene Whisenhunt v. Jeanie Whisenhunt.
Amanda L. Carrico-Dodson v. Kasaundra A. Carrico-Dodson.
Marriage Licenses
William Seth Gideon, Tahlequah, and Cassie Dawn Pendergraft, Tahlequah.
Eric Wayne York, Stilwell, and Mckinsey Dalainia Fuson, Stilwell.
Hunter Jacob Riley, Tahlequah, and Kayleigh Paige Kester, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 20
Lowrey VFD: 8 p.m.; emergency medical response; East 690 Road.
May 21
Lowrey VFD; 1:25 p.m.; emergency medical response; Highway 82A.
May 22
Tahlequah FD: 4:57 a.m.; fire alarm; NSU science building.
Tahlequah FD: 6:41 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Stick Ross Mountain Road.
May 23
Tahlequah FD: 1:13 p.m.; fire alarm; 1380 N. Heritage Ln.
Death Notices
LOVELY, Ronald Ray, 93, Park Hill, plumber. Died May 19, 2023. Celebration of life, May 25, 2023, 10 a.m.; Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson.
