Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Macy L. Ross to Dennis Sims.

Nicholas R. Mahaney to PFC Rentals, LLC.

Hortencia R. Gonzalez to Sandra Elizabeth Mendez.

Buddy D. Hunt to Justin Copeland.

Thomas Patrick Bergman to Billy Justin Copeland.

Charles Scarborough to Donald A. Jay.

Felonies

James Harrison Evans - possession of firearm after felony conviction, feloniously pointing firearm.

Misdemeanors

Ashley Lanett Johnson - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Civils

Kristopher Snyder v. State of Oklahoma.

Sherry Lea Hickelheim v. In re the name change.

US Bank, N.A. v. Elvin R. Rich, et al - foreclosure.

The Money Source, Inc. v. James Albert Clinton Jr., et al - foreclosure.

Small Claims

BC Properties OK LLC v. Charles N. Factor.

Joseph Steven McKee, et al v. Dustin Lee Lowrey - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Darla Beth Tinnin v. Mark Anthony Harris.

Marriage Licenses

Joshua Mackenzie Luna, Strafford, Missouri, and Madilyn Adele Hatfield, Tahlequah.

Tags

Trending Video