Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Macy L. Ross to Dennis Sims.
Nicholas R. Mahaney to PFC Rentals, LLC.
Hortencia R. Gonzalez to Sandra Elizabeth Mendez.
Buddy D. Hunt to Justin Copeland.
Thomas Patrick Bergman to Billy Justin Copeland.
Charles Scarborough to Donald A. Jay.
Felonies
James Harrison Evans - possession of firearm after felony conviction, feloniously pointing firearm.
Misdemeanors
Ashley Lanett Johnson - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Civils
Kristopher Snyder v. State of Oklahoma.
Sherry Lea Hickelheim v. In re the name change.
US Bank, N.A. v. Elvin R. Rich, et al - foreclosure.
The Money Source, Inc. v. James Albert Clinton Jr., et al - foreclosure.
Small Claims
BC Properties OK LLC v. Charles N. Factor.
Joseph Steven McKee, et al v. Dustin Lee Lowrey - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Darla Beth Tinnin v. Mark Anthony Harris.
Marriage Licenses
Joshua Mackenzie Luna, Strafford, Missouri, and Madilyn Adele Hatfield, Tahlequah.
