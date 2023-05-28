Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Tenkiller Development Company to Buckhorn Association.

Terry Sherman to Bradley Kenyon.

Rexie O. Stalls Jr. to Jacky Dewayne Myers.

Felonies

Matthew Kyle Santana – first-degree murder, distribution of controlled dangerous substance.

Civils

Fred Benge v. Title to Boat.

Divorces

Jason Richard Smith v. Kristin Lee Santine-Smith.

Marriage Licenses

Erik Goepfert, Sallisaw, and Lena Michell Vasquez, Sallisaw.

Harrison Scott Dragoo, Tahlequah, and Christopher Devin Lecompte, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

May 23

Tahlequah FD: 11:09 p.m.; alarm; 109 W. Willis Rd.

Tags

Trending Video