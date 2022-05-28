Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Susan Owens to Rick Brown.

Felonies

Elias Saavedra Jr.; outstanding warrant - cruelty to animals.

Misdemeanors

Maddox Lowrimore - possess of controlled dangerous substance, no seat belt.

Civils

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. William Raper

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Kate Scott.

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Jacob Crocker.

Protective Orders

Linda Cheryl Hammond v. Leigh Howard Hammond.

Traffic Report

Jeremiah Ted Warren - left of center in no passing zone.

William Taylor Gilstrap - speeding.

Tommy Dewayne Campbell - speeding.

Dania Cieles Guzman Arteaga - speeding, no driver's license.

Dillon Lee Towie - speeding.

Preston Blake Higgins - driving under suspension.

Elizabeth Marie Moore - inattentive driving, taxes due state.

Jason Paul McGhee - no seat belt.

Frank Allen Knox - no seat belt.

Steven Tyler Atkins - speeding.

Silvia Escobedo - no driver's license.

Charles Lance Bunch - no seat belt, driving under suspension.

Kaden Randall Perry - speeding.

Brandy Carol Patterson - taxes due state.

Jesse Lee McQueen - speeding, no seat belt.

Gayla Marie Kupsick - speeding.

Katie Elizabeth Sloan - speeding.

Summersayra Marie Johnson - speeding, no seat belt.

Timothy Alan Barker - speeding.

Cheryl Ann Wiley - speeding.

Jonathan Robert Oglesbee - no seat belt.

Christopher Ryan Johnson - no seat belt.

Betty Lee Johnson - no seat belt.

Celsey Leeann Stopp - no seat belt.

Madison Brook Mackey - no seat belt.

Amanda Lynn Rose - no seat belt.

Marriage Licenses

Pedro Ramirez Sierra, 36, Tahlequah, and Angel Lynn Reese, 34, Tahlequah.

Wildlife

Randy Lin Holly - unlawful disposal of fish remains.

Fire Runs

May 25

Tahlequah FD: 2:02 p.m., smoke investigation, Fourth Street and Basin Avenue.

Tags

Trending Video