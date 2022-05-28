Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Susan Owens to Rick Brown.
Felonies
Elias Saavedra Jr.; outstanding warrant - cruelty to animals.
Misdemeanors
Maddox Lowrimore - possess of controlled dangerous substance, no seat belt.
Civils
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. William Raper
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Kate Scott.
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Jacob Crocker.
Protective Orders
Linda Cheryl Hammond v. Leigh Howard Hammond.
Traffic Report
Jeremiah Ted Warren - left of center in no passing zone.
William Taylor Gilstrap - speeding.
Tommy Dewayne Campbell - speeding.
Dania Cieles Guzman Arteaga - speeding, no driver's license.
Dillon Lee Towie - speeding.
Preston Blake Higgins - driving under suspension.
Elizabeth Marie Moore - inattentive driving, taxes due state.
Jason Paul McGhee - no seat belt.
Frank Allen Knox - no seat belt.
Steven Tyler Atkins - speeding.
Silvia Escobedo - no driver's license.
Charles Lance Bunch - no seat belt, driving under suspension.
Kaden Randall Perry - speeding.
Brandy Carol Patterson - taxes due state.
Jesse Lee McQueen - speeding, no seat belt.
Gayla Marie Kupsick - speeding.
Katie Elizabeth Sloan - speeding.
Summersayra Marie Johnson - speeding, no seat belt.
Timothy Alan Barker - speeding.
Cheryl Ann Wiley - speeding.
Jonathan Robert Oglesbee - no seat belt.
Christopher Ryan Johnson - no seat belt.
Betty Lee Johnson - no seat belt.
Celsey Leeann Stopp - no seat belt.
Madison Brook Mackey - no seat belt.
Amanda Lynn Rose - no seat belt.
Marriage Licenses
Pedro Ramirez Sierra, 36, Tahlequah, and Angel Lynn Reese, 34, Tahlequah.
Wildlife
Randy Lin Holly - unlawful disposal of fish remains.
Fire Runs
May 25
Tahlequah FD: 2:02 p.m., smoke investigation, Fourth Street and Basin Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.