Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brittany Davis to Loyd Coffia.
Paula K. Bennett to Charles T. and Kelly D. Wright Revocable Living Trust.
Civils
Shelby Isaac Killian and H.S.K. v. Jim R. Roberts - friendly suit.
Marriages
Rick Tolliver Hobbs, 30, Welling, and Samantha Nicole Etzkorn, 32, Welling.
Robin Nofire, 40, Stilwell, and Lilly Kathleen Roberts, 38, Tahlequah.
Trey Alan Teague, 32, Hulbert, and Stormey Michelle Manes, 29, Hulbert.
William Scott Rhoads, 56, Tahlequah, and Belinda Scott, 46, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Stevie Darryl Newman - no seat belt.
Cody Lee Dallis - no seat belt.
Ireland Elise Lantz - no seat belt and no security verification.
Zachary Allen Killin - no seat belt.
Jimmy Dale Davis - no seat belt.
Tommy Lee Thompson - no seat belt.
Brett Dean Gregoire - no seat belt.
Terry Michael Thomas - no seat belt.
Augustus Lane Green - open container alcohol and no seat belt.
Lane Keith Ritter - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Toney Lee Watie - no driver's license, no security verification and inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Fire Runs
April 29
Tahlequah FD: 7:23 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:05 p.m., alarm, 984 E. Dave Ave.
April 30
Tahlequah FD: 12:45 a.m., dumpster fire, 21905 S. 511 Road.
Death Notices
WILLIAMS, Jane, 81, Tahlequah, educator. Died April 30. Funeral services, May 3, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at New Home Cemetery.
AUSTIN-BOLLING, Claudia Sue, 79, Muskogee, waitress. Died April 27. Visitation, May 3, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Timothy Baptist Church in Muskogee. Graveside services, May 4, 1:30 p.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.