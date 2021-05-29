Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Benjamin K. Graham to Tabatha Truelove.
Teresa Ferguson to Michael S. Riley.
Protective Orders
Maria Salas-Gonzalez v. Joshua Allen Moss.
Tracey Lyn Tiger v. Sean Michael Tiger.
Divorces
Jonathan Joseph Loughrey v. Guadalupe Loughrey.
Marriages
Greyden Kent Elrod, 26, Claremore, and Summer Patrice Williams, 23, Bunch.
Kenneth Ray West, 39, Stilwell, and Tanisha Ann Etcitty, 35, Stilwell.
John Luke Culpepper, 26, Tahlequah, and Emily Grace Ford, 23, Tahlequah.
Blake Aaron Ironhawk, 20, Oaks, and Sydnee Cheyenne Christie, 30, Oaks.
Traffic Report
Christopher Lloyd Vaughan - no seat belt.
Megan Page Collins - no seat belt.
Steven Ray Allen - no seat belt.
Kaylee Ray Smith - no seat belt.
Drew Allen Johnson - no seat belt and expired registration.
Jeremy Don Eubanks - no seat belt.
Isaiiah Ryan Tiger - expired registration and no security verification.
Taylor Jace Gooding - no seat belt and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Johnny Dewayne Deaton - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Adrian Guadalupe Barajas - no seat belt.
Michael Christopher Fleming - no seat belt.
Christopher Lee Jones - no seat belt.
Dayna Elizabeth Cowan - no seat belt.
Kimberly Jo Davis - speed not reasonable and proper and expired driver's license.
Treyton Andrew Bailey - speeding 36 mph or more over.
William Wesley Mathews - no seat belt.
Natasha Lovann Cephus - no security verification and taxes due state.
Laura E. Gonzalez-Hernandez - no driver's license and no security verification.
Joseph Jayden Moore - speed not reasonable and proper.
Robert De Paiva - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Linwood Wocawson Sapiel - failure to stop at stop sign.
Christopher D. Blaylock - no seat belt.
William J. Hogan - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lisa Michelle Ruplinger - speeding 15 mph over.
Jacqueline M. Whitener - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Makayla Rehdawn Juarez - no child restraint.
Lane Allan Dortch - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Braden Allen Eastham - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Diedre Marie Anderson - no driver's license.
Martha C. Villagrana - no driver's license and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Bradley Ryals - failure to stop at stop sign and driving under suspension.
Lauren Elizabeth Mendenhall - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Daniel Lee Faglie Jr. - driving under suspension.
Mikky Dale Weaver - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kobey T. Baker - failure to have driver's license in immediate possession.
Gavin Isaac Pritchett - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Chelsea McKnight-Springwater - failure to yield from a private drive.
Kimberley Dawn Jobe - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Carmyn Spence Taylor - no driver's license.
Jeremiah Ruddle - failure to have personal floatation device wearable for every person.
Harley J. Booth - failure to have personal flotation device wearable for every person.
Marisol Guadalupe Anguiano - failure to stop at red light.
Fire Runs
May 28
Tahlequah FD: 12:36 a.m., alarm, 1330 N. Cedar Ave.
Death Notices
WILLIAMS, Paulene, Tahlequah. Visitation May 27, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Funeral service, May 28, 11 a.m., Christian Chapel Church.
