Court Report
Felonies
Josiah Rane Cranmore - battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property.
Misdemeanors
Nicolas Saul Ramirez - use drug paraphernalia while using motor vehicle.
Alex Kahne Ramirez - use drug paraphernalia while using motor vehicle, speeding, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Devon Lee Alverson - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, littering highway.
Oscar Perez-de la Cruz - obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, no driver's license, no security verification, speeding.
Civils
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Tyrone D. Wilson - breach of contract.
Phillip E. White Jr. v. John Altobell, et al.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Shelia Fitts.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Jefferson Rush.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Jared Duvall.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Amanda A. Hooper.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Armondo L. Duke.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Donald Devine.
Northeastern Health Systems v. John M. Chamberlain.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Chynna Cooper.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Christopher Daugherty.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Johathan Elkins.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Jesus Briones.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Colleen Nicole Edenson.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Tina Louisa Wofford.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Shaney Keys.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Anna Katherine Brotherton.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Itzel Rodriguez.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Breanna Flute.
Traffic Report
Courtney Paige Spears - no seat belt.
Colby Wayne Poteet - no seat belt.
Shabreann Herr - no seat belt.
Ryan Bradly Shelton - no seat belt.
Shannon Jay Coleman - no seat belt, driving under suspension.
Billy Ray While - no seat belt.
Ethan Lee Hardin - no seat belt.
Obdulia Martin de Ramirez - no seat belt.
Christopher James Kinkead - speeding, no seat belt.
Olivia Jean Mayes - speeding, no driver's license.
Mica King Cacy - failure to stop at stop sign.
Matthew James Thornburg - speeding.
Austin Daniel Ray - no seat belt, no security verification.
Corey Logan Nickols - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Gracie Kelly Jensen - no seat belt.
Johnny D. Londagin - speeding.
Hanson Fran Edwards - no seat belt.
Kooper Reece McAlvain - no seat belt.
Nathan Lewis Blackfox - no seat belt.
William Lewis Chester - no seat belt.
James Alan Reeder - no seat belt.
Scottie Lee Ennis - driving under suspension, driving on left of grades with view obstructed.
Coltin William Knape - speed not reasonable and proper.
Divorces
Heather Brackett v. Christopher Alan Brackett.
