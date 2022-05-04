Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Douglas L. Garrard to Wendy Newport.
Adam Carry to Atomic Rooster Properties, LLC.
David M. Ballew to JTSB Investments, LLC.
Civils
Ty Williamson and Leslie Williamson v. Minnie R. Rosser, Minnie R. Rosser Trust and unknown successor trustee - quiet title.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Robert C. House and Laura J. House - tax warrant.
Traffic Report
Robert Lee McElroy - no seat belt.
Crystal Gayle Harris - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joy G. Russell - no seat belt.
Anthony Clark Burkey II - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brandon Ray Clayton - no seat belt.
Jason Earl Swafford - no seat belt.
Bailie D. Studie - no seat belt, driving under suspension and no security verification.
Charles E. Strain - no seat belt.
Kenneth L. Hance - no seat belt.
Christian Terrell Webb - speeding 16-20 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Larry Glenn Bradham - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Timothy C. August Kelsey - speeding 15 mph over.
Cherrl Ann Daubney - no seat belt.
Carl Lee Dallis - no seat belt.
Elizabeth Jayden Holt - no seat belt.
Jerry Wayne Tinnin - no seat belt.
Karen Otten - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Wyatt Lane Peterson Willis - reckless driving without regard to safety of a person and driving under suspension.
Alex Kahne Ramirez - reckless driving without regard to safety of a person, no security verification and violation of driver's license restrictions.
Cody Daniel Martin - no driver's license.
Nicholas Ryan Renfro - no seat belt.
Gabrielle Yvonne Myers - no seat belt.
Rachel Pearl Pritchett - no seat belt and no security verification.
Joshua Jake Turman - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Fire Runs
April 30
Tahlequah FD: 7:03 a.m., alarm, 1851 N. Douglas Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:02 a.m., elevator stuck, 804 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:46 a.m., MVA, East Fourth Street and Highway 62/82.
