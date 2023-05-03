Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael C. Kelley to Byron W. House III.
Gene Harrington to Chris Haws.
Chris Haws to Gene Harrington.
Julie L. Adams to Matthew Pitts.
Jane E. Wiegand to Brandon McClain Trammel.
Christopher Whytal to Cameron S. Greenhagen.
Robert J. Rudolph Jr. to Stacy L. Leeds.
Felonies
Richard Dale Lea — first-degree robbery, possession of firearm after felony conviction, possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Civils
Capital One, N.A. v. Billie R. Vann.
BancFirst v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Joyce Lynn Moss.
Tahlequah Lumber Co. v. Lance Smith.
Tahlequah Lumber Co. v. Kenneth Cope.
Dawne Elizabeth Sweet v. In Re the Name Change.
Devin Richard Gordon v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Divorces
Karen Molt v. John David Molt.
Marriage Licenses
Buck Douglas Crawford Jr., Peggs, and Faith Boston, Peggs.
Wildlife
Jesse Allen Cagle — exceeding daily limit.
Jesse Allen Cagle — failure to check in harvested paddle fish.
Jesse Allen Cagle — failure to check in harvested paddle fish.
Fire Runs
May 1
Tahlequah FD: 1:45 a.m.; mobile camper; 261 Redbud Ln.
Tahlequah FD: 10:18 a.m.; EMS assist; 319 Hickory Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 11:46 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; 17990 S. Muskogee Ave.
May 2
Tahlequah FD: 10:02 a.m.; alarm; 711 Butler St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:14 a.m.; electrical hazard; 800 Goingsnake St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:34 a.m.; fire alarm; 610 Lewis Ave.
