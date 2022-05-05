Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gary Rowe to Gary Farris.
Robert Waddle to Carlos Padilla.
Phil Mizera to Hickory Construction Services, LLC.
Eddy Hamblin to Steven Mullens.
A.K. White to Cade McCoy.
Gregory E. Boyle to Baylee Renee Arnall.
5 Warner Homes, LLC to Kenneth W. Baldridge.
Dennis W. Parrott to Shawn Thomas Lander.
Misdemeanors
Jakki Leanna Powers - possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of dangerous drug without a valid prescription and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brady Austyn Daffern - possession of dangerous drug without a valid prescription and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesse Brian Fairfield - possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of dangerous drug without valid prescription, driving under suspension, no security verification and defective equipment.
Devin Leigh Harris - failure to compel child to attend school.
Megan Breeann Carter - failure to comply with compulsory education.
Eric Lee Andrews - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and no driver's license.
Civils
T.D. Bank U.S.A. v. Stephanie Sims - indebtedness.
Resurgent Receivables, LLC v. Kenna Hogner - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Gina Nightengale - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Bishop H. Wadsworth - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Kristie McCaslin - indebtedness.
Regions Bank v. Don A. Daily - breach of contract.
Larry Gleitz v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Joseph Burkett v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Property Solutions Management v. Lucy Burton - petition for judgment.
Cherokee Nation v. Danielle Ventura-Demoya, Jamie Ventura, Grofanity, and G.N.H. Enterprises, LLC - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Anthony Croman v. Cory Donnell Bryant.
Mark Anthony Harris v. Darla Beth Tinnin.
Mark Anthony Harris v. Brandon Allen Holden.
Katie L. Sam v. Sammy L. Pritchett.
Divorces
Cinnamon Leigh Ensminger v. Brian Keith Bowers.
Brenda M. Philpott v. Billy Ray Cornish.
Marriages
Travis Wayne Vann, 39, Watts, and Monica Lynn Hammer, 37, Colcord.
Noel Samuel Carnes, Tahlequah, and Melba Aracely Ricarte, 56, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 2
Tahlequah FD: 9:28 p.m., electric hazard, North Jones Avenue and Davis Ranch.
May 3
Tahlequah FD: 9:30 a.m., EMS assist, 106 Eubanks Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 9:53 a.m., MVA, 1101 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:20 a.m., East Allen Road and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 12:30 p.m., remove debris from road, South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 12:55 p.m., service call, Cherokee Elementary.
Tahlequah FD: 6:56 p.m., structure fire, 314 W. Clay St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:23 p.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
May 4
Tahlequah FD: 9:46 a.m., odor investigation, 306 E. First St.
Death Notices
HUNT, Barbara Jean, 60, Tahlequah. Died May 3. Services are pending.
