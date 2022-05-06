Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Vicki Anne Gray to Vickie Ann Gray.
Connie Marie McLemore to Sam Properties, LLC.
Southridge Development Company, LLC to Charles Schwabe.
Keith L. Blansett to Daniel A. Peachey.
Ronnie Wright to Michael A. Hubkey.
Billy D. Hare Jr. to Randi Dawn Drewry.
Michael E. Gassaway to Floyd Lamb.
Dale Wayne Harrold to Charles E. Harris Jr.
Felonies
Diana Lee McIntosh - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Misdemeanors
Timothy Pugliese - obstructing an officer and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Association v. Brenda Koch - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Diamond Finance v. Charles Nathan Factor - small claims.
Protective Orders
Juanita Gay v. Miriam Hathcoat.
Amy Boston v. Anita Boston.
Marriages
Caleb Coristopher Gore, 23, Cookson, and Maegan Faye Flournoy, 19, Tahlequah.
Colby Adam Patton, 33, Cookson, and Saray Michelle Silcox, 30, Cookson.
Shane Colby Morrison, 41, Tahlequah, Melynie Dawn Northcott, 32, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 4
Tahlequah FD: 10:35 a.m., structure fire, 16068 W. Jones Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:49 p.m., CO/gas leak, 310 N. Cedar Ave.
May 5
Tahlequah FD: 2:41 a.m., structure fire, 610 E. Rolling Hills Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 3:15 a.m., water rescue, East McLemore Hollow Road and Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 3:42 a.m., standby, water rescue, 21486 E. 810 Road.
