Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lyle Dein Collins to Tommy Turner.
Deborah Ann Yager to Patricia Hammett.
Gwendolyn R. Dean to Wendy M. Newport.
Glenn Thomas Rutherford to Ruben Gonzalez.
Dennis A. Dumont to Dennis A. Dumont.
Gunter V. Gulager to Steven G. Brewer.
Joshua J. Sparks to Daniale Mullen.
William D. Jones to Maegen Wallace.
Chris E. Sams to Another Little Indian, LLC.
Venus Rentals, LLC to Fred Benge.
Robert Stephen Jones Living Trust to Napolos of Tahlequah, Inc.
Douglas Lane Tanner to Dunkin 2022 Trust.
Clyde William Steinman to James J. Melton.
Roxie Ray Simmons to Bart Ballew.
Aisha C. Weber to John David Cutrell.
Lois Parker to Joshua Dunn.
Scott Wright to Brian T. Wright.
Kyle D. Elmore to Pamela Henley.
Felonies
Nicholas Shane Cole — third-degree burglary, public intoxication.
Tony Edward Rooks — possession of firearm after felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Arvest Bank v. Michael A. Hudson; breach of contract.
Arvest Bank v. Chas Joseph Canard, et al — foreclosure.
One Main Financial Group LLC v. Martha Elizabeth Barrington; outstanding warrant.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Mistee Louwanda Moore.
Capital One, N.A. v. Desirae Hood.
Discover Bank v. Marcus Crawford — breach of contract.
Divorces
Katie Nhi Bui v. Anh Duy Huynh.
Manda Sue Whitekiller-Dearborn v. Benjamin James Dearborn.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma, et al. v. Lesa K. Horney, et al.
State of Oklahoma, et al. v. Ryan Adair, et al.
Fire Runs
May 2
Tahlequah FD: 11:27 p.m.; odor investigation; 215 S. Lena Ave.
May 3
Tahlequah FD: 9:34 a.m.; carbon monoxide test; 903 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:25 p.m.; fire alarm; 1350 N. Jones.
Tahlequah FD: 11:25 p.m.; fire alarm; 1021 S. Campbell Rd.
May 4
Tahlequah FD: 8:25 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; East Murrell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:38 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Monroe Street.
Tahlequah FD: 2:12 p.m.; smoke investigation; Monroe Street.
Tahlequah FD: 2:47 p.m.; smoke investigation; 15198 Highway 82 North.
Tahlequah FD: 7:07 p.m.; service call; 7 Mathis Park Drive.
Death Notice
FRANKLIN, Thomas Earl, 69, D.O., Colonel Ret. USAF, died May 2, 2023. Memorial services, May 11, 2023, 2 p.m.; Cornerstone Fellowship.
