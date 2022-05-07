Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Richard L. Job to Richard L. Job.
Warren A. Ragsdale to Warren A. Ragsdale.
Kenneth J.P. Thomas to Veterinary Emergency Relief Services, LLC.
Taber Inc to Gil McLaughlin.
Paul C. Papin to Paul C. Papin.
H&C Holidings, LLC-Series 63 to Michael C Graham.
Mark Orr to Christian S. Roderick.
David W. Whittmore to Shania Morgan.
Gaske Enterprises, LLC Series 609 to Elite Investments, LLC.
Jerry Lee Hastings to Aurther Floyd.
Light of Christ Community Church Inc. to Teeia Strout.
DL Walker to Doyle Matthews.
Felonies
David Austin Ritchie; outstanding warrant - failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Danny Herrera - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, resisting an officer.
Misdemeanors
Grace Isabella Mattox; outstanding warrant - securing credit fraudulently, obtaining property by trick or deception.
Civils
LVNV Funding LLC v. Aaron Tyler Lewis.
Regina Martin v. Vernon Leslie Martin.
Harley Tinsley v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Maria Elizabeth Ballew v. In re the Name Change.
Protective Orders
Flor Idalia Sosa Lozano v. Guadalupe Cerda Flores.
Divorces
Hunter Cole Daniels v. Lacee Mae Rashell Daniels.
Marriages
Michael Joseph Campana, 45, Hulbert, and Melanie Rachelle Comer, 32, Hulbert.
Tegan Lee Thornbrugh, 20, Fort Gibson, and Hannah Jenice Thompson, 21, Tahlequah.
Glenn Anthony Mays, 33, Lewisville, Texas, and Jessica Nichole Vaughan, 28, Lewisville, Texas.
Devin Richard Gordon, 48, Tahlequah, and Keri Ann Thornton, 30, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Joshua Jake Turman - no seat belt.
Sherry D. Buzzard - speeding.
Chance Christopher French - speeding, no seat belt.
Rossanna Lynn Anderson - no seat belt.
Jaya Nicole Cochran - speeding.
Amber Gayle Dry - speeding.
Charlesu Neng Yang - speeding.
Emily R. McLaughlin - no security verification.
Randall Scott Richards - Speeding.
Stacy Renee Morton - Failure to stop at stop sign.
Austin Richard Winkler - speeding.
Travis Wayne Swift - no seat belt.
Jesika Leann Taylor - speeding.
Jake Anthony Rains - speeding.
Jordian Edward McCurtain-Green - no seat belt, speeding.
Holly Bess Foster - no seat belt.
Tanya Arlene Matlock - no seat belt.
Sue Elaine Hensley - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Druis Ioan Piesca - improper overtake on right.
Maxwell Kenneth Kramer - no seat belt.
Herik Perez - speeding, affixing improper license plate to vehicle, no security verification, expired registration, driving under suspension.
Aaron Jay Lucas - no seat belt, material improperly placed on vehicle window.
Tyler James Curtis - expired registration, driving under suspension.
Tara Jean Kinsey - speeding.
Tamara Lynn Lyman - driving under revocation.
Joseph Jayden Moore - no seat belt.
Marcia Rose Hutchins - speeding.
Steven Timmothy R. Gilley - used vehicle or trailer-failure to obtain registration and title.
Travis Wayne Boston - no seat belt, no child restraint.
Thomas W. Brinkley - speeding.
Donetta Sue Johnson - speeding.
Riley Haze Deshon - no seat belt.
Alexis Ann Bird - speeding.
Donald Charles Jenkins - speeding.
Daniel Joseph Grimes - speeding.
Jose Guadalupe Solorzano - no seat belt.
Jonathan Solorzano - no seat belt.
Harlan Nathan Wayland - no seat belt.
Jerry Dale Hastings Morris - no seat belt.
Spencer Grant Carson - no seat belt.
Jordan Nicole Westbook - speeding.
Tyler Lee Marley - no seat belt.
Colton Wayne Hamby - no seat belt.
Brittany Lynn Morgan - no seat belt.
Stevie Kay Brave - no seat belt.
Tyler, Paige Kerr - no seat belt.
Maegan Alyssa Parks - no seat belt.
Keeton Fayette Billy - no seat belt.
Daniel Leeroy Vincent - no seat belt.
Mary Lou Hougland - no seat belt.
Payton Lucas Smith - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
May 5
Tahlequah FD: 7:53 p.m., motor vehicle accident, Highway 51 and Choctaw Street.
May 6
Tahlequah FD: 11:33 a.m., motor vehicle accident, South Muskogee Avenue and East Willis Road.
Death Notices
COPELAND SR., Jess Willard, 95, Tahlequah, pastor. Died May 5. Funeral services, May 10, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Hulbert Cemetery.
FLOYD, Anna Marie, 52, Welling, Cherokee Nation accountant. Died May 3. Funeral services, May 9, 2 p.m., Reed Culver Funeral Home. Visitation May 6, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Interment Greenleaf Cemetery.
