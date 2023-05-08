Court Report
Misdemeanors
Juan Antonio Solis — domestic abuse assault and battery.
Mary Ruth Platje — aggravated driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to fixture on highway.
Richard Dale Lea — domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Ashlee Fritts.
Discover Bank v. Leslie Jeremy Eugene Colbert.
Capital One, N.A. v. Holly M. Devine.
Jesse Burson v. Title to Camper.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC v. James Ray Teague — foreclosure.
Marriage Licenses
William Eric Creech, Park Hill, and Heather Leann Chuculate, Park Hill.
Matthew Steven Bayless Jr., Hulbert, and Brissa Navarrete, Hulbert.
Race Hunter Kelly, Winterset, Iowa, and Jacqueline Kaylee Piedra, Winterset, Iowa.
Fire Runs
May 4
Tahlequah FD: 4:12 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 82 and South Park Hill Road.
May 5
Tahlequah FD: 10:55 a.m.; alarm; 2142 Mahaney Ave.
May 6
Tahlequah FD: 4:03 a.m.; structure fire; 14631 Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 9:28 p.m.; EMS assist; 1350 Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:06 p.m.; false alarm; 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:23 p.m.; service call; 3457 Cherokee Springs Rd.
May 7
Tahlequah FD: 10:09 a.m.; EMS assist; 1102 Rozell Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:10 a.m.; service call; North College Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 2:27 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; South Muskogee Avenue.
Death Notices
Raines, Robert Lee, 69, Tahlequah, truck driver. Died May 4, 2023. Services, May 9, 2023, 10:30 a.m.; Green Country Funeral Home.
