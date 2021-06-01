Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Nancy Fergot to Stephen Tuttle.
Daniel Fergot to Stephen Tuttle.
Protective Orders
Patricia Sue Wilson v. David Walter Wilson.
Audrea Buffington v. Mark Alan French.
Traffic Report
Rebecca Leanne Todd - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sarah Nicole Gibson - no seat belt and no child restraint.
Jonathan Ben Brown - no seat belt.
Joseph Leslie Lindsey - no seat belt.
Laura Beth Lindsey - no seat belt.
Mallory Malynn Carrier - no seat belt.
Cory Wayne Large - no seat belt.
Landon Ryan Swallow - no seat belt and violation of license restriction.
Darell Wayne Moody - no seat belt and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Doyle Gene Swicegood - no seat belt.
Angela Rae Swicegood - no seat belt.
Sharon Wilmon - no seat belt.
James Frederick Wilmon - no seat belt.
Burtchal Bonard Griffin Jr. - taxes due state.
Michael Jason Cook - no seat belt.
Kyra Rose Garcia - no seat belt and no security verification.
David Anthony Hadley - no seat belt.
Alexis Marie Isaac - no seat belt and speeding 26-30 mph over.
James Madison Wells - speed not reasonable and proper.
Brandon Lee Mitchell - no seat belt.
Gage Logan Gibson - no seat belt.
Benjamin Troy Sweet - no seat belt.
Una Hyral Phillips - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dillon Tyler Talley - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Slynda Renee Landaverde - no security verification.
Daniel Ramon Helvy - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Hunter Isaac Hamilton - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Larry Dean Sumner - expired driver's license.
Chance Brandon Chambers - no security verification.
David Craig Gardner - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Issac Dean Russell - no seat belt.
Tanya Mae Johnson - speeding 15 mph over.
Katelynn Lashay Daugherty - taxes due state.
Kevin Levi Earnest - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Everett Bear Farris - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kelly Louise Huntley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kaylei Rae Cannon - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.