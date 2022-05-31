Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Medearis Construction, LLC to Lane W. Robinson.
Snake Creek Wilderness Development, Inc. to M&K Mendenhall Revocable Trust.
Marty W. Banning to John D. Landry.
Arcon, Inc. to Green Country Body Sculpting Weight Loss, LLC.
Sunsnap, LLC to Ariel Longoria.
Roxane Berry to Peter Asper.
James F. Foreman to Richard Dages.
Kathy Kilpatrick to Eliza D. Urban.
Robert Welch to Robert L. Bradshaw.
Brandon Lee Sorum to Jackson D. Willis.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Jace Konnor Neal.
Civils
Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Thomas A. Scroggins - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Jerry Burchett - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Alan Dunham Caldwell - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Season D. Callaway - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Bobby J. Childs - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Sophia Cooper - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Sara Burm - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Brandi Calhoon - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Gary Lee Eastom - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Eric Donald Sisco - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Cheryl Bennett - indebtedness.
J.P. Morgan Acquisition Corp. v. Fillip Munoz, Daylene May Russell, spouses, if any, and occupants - foreclosure.
Northeastern Health System v. Angeloca Sueann Johnson - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Kay Lynn Drury - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Juan Eziquo Roque - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Jamie Lynn Davis - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Holli Renae Girdner - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Jay Eric Cook - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Javier Garay Trejo - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Lori Swift - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Stephanie Miller - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Breanna Flute - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Stacy Lee Brown - indebtedness.
BancFirst v. Brooke C. Villalobos and ET Al - foreclosure.
Divorces
Kristy Woodard v. Adam Woodard.
Marriages
Hannah Lane Baker, Tahlequah, and William Anthony Murray, Tahlequah.
Steven Robert Michael Thomas, Tahlequah, and Britney Denise Thomas, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 27
Tahlequah FD: 3:32 p.m., MVA, East Fourth Street and Highway 62-82 Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 8:10 p.m., investigation, 1153 N. Cedar Ave.
May 28
Tahlequah FD: 7:30 p.m., MVA, South Park Avenue and Choctaw Street.
May 29
Lowrey FD: 4:48 p.m., man down/unknown problem, Highway 82A.
May 30
Tahlequah FD: 11:03 a.m., electrical hazard, 4004 Briar Lane.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 12:13 p.m., traumatic injuries, Payton’s Place.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 5:50 p.m., breathing problems, North Ben George Road.
May 31
Tahlequah FD: 12:01 a.m., structure fire, 900 S. Sandstone Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.