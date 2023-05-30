Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Rebecca Owen to United Keetoowah Band.
Derek Billhartz to Sydney B. Nichols.
Dennis A. Dumont to Dennis A. Dumont Revocable Trust.
Bobby L. Chilton to Bobby L. Chilton.
Wade E. Williams to Jerry E. Hammons.
Benny F. Dodson to Dale Gupton.
Felonies
Berry Nicholas Thell — second-degree burglary, grand larceny,
Shawn William Hermanson — possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, petit larceny.
Civils
Janet Maddox v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Newrez LLC DBA Shellpoint Mort v. Farrah Johnson, et al — foreclosure.
Looney Family Revocable Trust v. Shaun T. Johnson — foreclosure.
Bank of America, N.A. v. John Wayne Rackliff, et al — foreclosure.
US Bank National Assoc. v. Michael Stopp, et al — foreclosure.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Francisco F. Maldonado.
Discover Bank v. Wenona Ridenhour.
Discover Bank v. Laurie L. Gassaway — breach of contract.
Discover Bank v. Kimberly Dry — breach of contract.
Marlene E. King v. JL & JW Enterprises LLC, et al — negligence.
Divorces
Leandra Nicole Gifford v. Chase A. Gifford.
Marriage Licenses
Daniel Jason Stafford, Tahlequah, and Monica Cherie Stark, Tahlequah.
Adam Wayne Woodard, Tahlequah, and Joy Lynn Jackson, Tahlequah.
Robert Wayne Elder Jr., Muskogee, and Mary Louise Cheater, Muskogee.
Gabriel Michael Berres, Tahlequah, and Sarah Elaine Garrett, Tahlequah.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Amy D. Cook, et al.
Fire Runs
May 25
Tahlequah FD: 6:02 p.m.; EMS assist; 1286 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:26 p.m.; service call; 1200 Crystal Ln.
Tahlequah FD: 11:14 p.m.; structure fire; 1300 W. Jones Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 11:40 p.m.; fire alarm; 573 Mathes Park Dr.
May 26
Tahlequah FD: 7:05 p.m.; electrical hazard; 404 W. South St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:59 p.m.; fire alarm; 1400 E. Downing St.
May 27
Tahlequah FD: 4:26 a.m.; alarm; 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:52 a.m.; fall; 1101 E. Crafton St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:28 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 82 and East Beaverson Road.
May 29
Tahlequah FD: 3:31 a.m.; fire alarm; 111 E. Morgan St.
