Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Peggy Glenn to Gil McLaughlin.
Brown and McLeod Properties, LLC to Brian Barlow.
Mary L. Parker to Jeremy Hagerman.
Jeremy Hagerman to Jeff Harris III.
Felonies
Hayden Cheater - malicious injury to property.
Tatiana Marie Slover-Birdtail - malicious injury to property.
Civils
TD Auto Finance, LLC v. Moises Zamoras - indebtedness.
Oil Springs Farms, LLC v. Staci Hammons - judgment.
Divorces
Alexis Edan Ramirez v. Alberto Ramirez.
Julie Anne Keys v. Jacob D. Keys.
Robert Raine v. Marie Raine.
Marriages
Dustin Mathew Butler, 42, Tahlequah, and Marcheta Danielle Williams, 38, Cookson.
Zachary Shawn Hulbert, 29, Tahlequah, and Candace Nichole Graham, 22, Keota.
Richard Allen White, 66, Tahlequah, and Tina Marie Meaders, 58, Tahlequah.
Jonathan W. Buckhorn, 35, Proctor, and Melody Z. Sands, 44, Kansas.
Bryce Holbrook Rudek, 35, Tahlequah, and Lisa Michelle Rose, 39, Tahlequah.
John Alan Tillison, 41, Enid, and Courtney Denea Dugger, 21, Stilwell.
Earl Edward Farris, 55, Nowata, and Susan Gail Clark, 57, Tahlequah.
Joshuah Derald Groomer, 33, Tahlequah, and Enrique Flores-Soto, 28, Tahlequah.
Billy Ray Pickrell, 54, Claremore, and Tonya Christine Palmer, 35, Tulsa.
Fire Runs
June 7
Lowrey FD: 9:32 p.m., MVC, North 520 Road.
June 8
Tahlequah FD: 1:12 p.m., MVC, Hogner Street and Bliss Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 1:30 p.m., smoke investigation, Summerfield Street and Bliss Avenue.
