Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Billie Paul Mills to Kathleen Stericks.
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC to Michael P. Corn.
Jam Interests, LLC to Jeremy T. Moak.
Shelby D. Smith to Martina Kester.
George D. Morris to Jeffrey Kent Ross Leivan.
Billy Justin Copeland to Joe Cathey.
Charlie Holderbee to Nathan F. Oglesbee.
David Meigs to Brett Farley.
Felonies
William Dale Davis Jr. - child endangerment by driving under the influence and driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Josette Olivia Koger - eluding/attempting to elude police officer and driving while under the influence of drugs.
Karen Culwell - battery/assault and battery on police officer and threaten to perform act of violence.
John Holliday - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Misdemeanors
Xavior James Anderson Davis - as a person under 21, possess intoxicating beverage in a public place and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Alejandro C. Chavez - public intoxication.
Bradley C. Norton - obstructing an officer and public intoxication.
David Wayne Howard - operating a vessel while intoxicated.
Toni Nicole Birchfield - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, no security verification and driving under suspension.
Daniel Lee Thompson - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Harold E. Dilbeck - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Zella Maud Dean - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Teresa B. Bias - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. James Brennan - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Debbie House - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. James A. Vilanj - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Lacee Mae Rashelle Daniels - breach of contract.
Cecil Johnston v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Derek Billhartz v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Micha Ray Hunter v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Kevin Scott Lay v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Wilibaldo Sierra v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Mid America Mortgage, Inc. v. Taylor Osburn, spouse if married, Cherokee Nation, State of Oklahoma ex real OK Tax Commission, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
Protective Orders
Julie Nail v. Jimmy McKeen.
Divorces
Donald S. Rose Jr. v. Shelby N. Rose.
Curtis L. McKay v. Rhonda Lynn McKay.
Fire Runs
June 8
Tahlequah FD: 11:20 a.m., structure fire, 1410 Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Lowrey FD: 3:11 p.m., unknown problem, East 670 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:06 p.m., service call, 18443 Hilltop Circle.
June 9
Tahlequah FD: 10:29 a.m., CO check, 1215 E. Boone St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.