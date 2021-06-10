Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Joseph William Faulkner II to Singularity Properties Limited, LLC.
Light of Christ Community Church, LLC to Aisha Perkins.
Docrock Properties, LLC to Katmac Properties, LLC.
Squyres Creek Ranch, LLC to Clairlou Properties, LLC.
Clairlou Properties, LLC to 4th Man Construction, LLC.
Felonies
John Lewis Davis - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Haley Hathcox - assault and battery with a deadly weapon and feloniously pointing firearm.
Misdemeanors
Delois Eugene Jarvis - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, no security verification, no driver's license, and used vehicle or trailer-failure to obtain registration and title.
Colton Ray Thackeray - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Paul Dillon Pratt - driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container alcohol.
Austin Daniel James Perry - obtaining cash or property by trick or deception.
Christopher A. Hancock - driving while under the influence of alcohol, carrying firearm while under the influence, and failure to pay all taxes due state.
Civils
Arvest Bank v. Ashleigh Walker - breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corporation v. Sherri Lynn Mouse - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Alissa Lynn Crawford - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Amy Lechelle Wells - indebtedness.
Kenny Lashley v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Patricia Boswell v. Scott A. Kirk - replevin.
Bell Finance v. Nathan Soap - petition for judgment.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Kesha Lambert - small claims.
Divorces
Tamra Sue Smith v. Kevin William Smith.
Makenzie Feathers v. Austin Feathers.
Paternity
Emmanuel Taft Deckard v. Sevan Bighair - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
James Kevin Roland Sr., 31, Tulsa, and Sara Carolyn Chalmers, 29, Tulsa.
Joseph Dylan Stowell, 22, Cape Fair, and Alexis Rose Morrison, 24, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
June 9
Tahlequah FD: 1:29 p.m., MVC, Highway 51 and Shady Grove Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:13 p.m., gas leak, 906 E. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:52 p.m., CO2 test, 1208 Pebbles Lane.
