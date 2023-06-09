Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Cody Don Vance to Estate of Thomas Clinton Vance.
Neil F. Kahrs to Stephen Workman.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Pamela Beck.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Matthew King.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Billie R. Vann.
Capital One, N.A. v. Billie R. Vann.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Joan M. Britton.
Enrique Moto v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Bank of America, N.A. v. Robert Lee Lynch.
Bank of America, N.A. v. Michael Lawless.
Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Marianne E. Miller.
Divorces
Charlissa Kae Birdtail v. Micky Lee Birdtail.
Scottie Lee Ennis v. Jennifer Dee Fishinghawk.
Marriage Licenses
Thomas Allen Scroggins, Hulbert, and Kayla Renee Moore, Tahlequah.
Bryson Nathaniel McGowan, Noble, and Lindsey Renee Dreadfulwater, Noble.
Mario Sierra Landaverde, Tahlequah, and Randi Lauren Cook, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 7
Tahlequah FD: 11:33 a.m.; EMS assist; 1373 E. Boone St.
June 8
Tahlequah FD: 9:01 a.m.; EMS assist; 801 State St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:46 p.m.; odor investigation; 111 E. Downing St.
June 9
Tahlequah FD: 12:39 a.m.; EMS assist; 913 Francis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:48 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; West Balentine Road and South Muskogee Avenue.
Death Notices
FENCH, Carolyn (Jensen), 64, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died June 5, 2023 in Claremore. Services June 13, 10 a.m.; Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Pettit Bay Cemetery. Visitation June 12, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.