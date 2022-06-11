Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gerald Wyont to Jam Interests, LLC.
Anthony Schultz to Joshua Gibbons.
Jason J. Martin to Stasha D. Martin.
Larry D. Potter to Jerry Dean Cornell and Thelma Lucille Cornell Revocable Living Trust.
Linda S. Kelley to NEO Cabinet, Inc.
Carlton B. Haikey to Susan Tedder.
Leah C. Smith to Ryan L. Cottrell.
Gordon J. Fuller to Phillip S. Webster.
Kirk A. Erickson to Saki Ellis.
Misdemeanors
Harold E. Dilbeck - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Valerie Nicole Whitmire v. In re the name change - name change.
Randall Tugman v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Kristen Reid v. In re the name change - name change.
Claud Rick McKewon v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Samantha Golden Mogg - entry and detainer.
Littleton Enterprises v. Misty Dawn Ashley - small claims.
Protective Orders
Katie D. Reed v. Terry N. Reed.
Wilma J. Reed v. Terry N. Reed.
Divorces
Anthony Shane Hammer v. Helen Bernice Hammer.
Traffic Report
Hunter Riley Clay - speeding 36 mph or more over.
Amber Raye Compher - driving under suspension and no seat belt.
Robert Wesley Brizendine - no seat belt.
Connie Marie Grayum - no seat belt.
Drake Anthony Uriguen - no seat belt.
William Duane Clayton - no seat belt and no security verification.
Derick James Hopper - no seat belt.
Brandon Keith Stanfill - no seat belt.
Nathan Andrew Frank - no seat belt.
Alisha Dawn Courtney - no seat belt.
Weona Mae Studards - no seat belt.
Nickolas Ray Terrell - no seat belt.
Moriah Eden Ellis - no seat belt.
David Gonzalez Ruiz - no seat belt.
Brandy D'Ann Jones - no seat belt.
Billy Bob Reynolds - overweight, 4,001 pounds to 5,000 pounds over.
John W. Crumwell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nakita Lynn Wilson - no seat belt.
Joel Obadiah Buckner - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lyndee Leeann Baldwin - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Charles Albert McDonald - no seat belt.
Kevin Dale Cook - overweight.
Jaden Don Neugin - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Keyton Patrick Haverstick - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tyler James Davis - speeding 15 mph over.
Jessy Ellen Hall - speeding 15 mph over.
Daniel Morris - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Janice Lynn Archer - no seat belt.
Jathan Tyler Rogers - speeding 26-30 mph over, no seat belt and no security verification.
Ian Michael Fraley - no seat belt.
Brian Reuben Wacoche - no seat belt.
Christian Lee Darrin Tate - speeding 11-14 mph over and no security verification.
Aaron Chebon Camp - no seat belt.
Brandon Lee McKee - no seat belt.
Stephen Earl Harbison - no seat belt.
Koran Darius Chism - no seat belt.
Daniel Lee Marshall - no seat belt.
Samantha Jo Catron - no security verification.
Garrett Makade Culp - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Summer Sunshine Lewis - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Ashleigh Marie Ray - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Glenda Fae Ellington - no seat belt.
Nakita Lynn Wilson - no seat belt.
James Ray Moss - failure to stop at stop sign.
Kodi Mark Dixson - failure to stop at stop sign.
Everett Lee Michael - no seat belt.
Rachel Pyle - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Hondo Svnoyi Kirk - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jaden Leighann Wright - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kevin Dwayne Cooper - operate a motor vehicle without equipment required by law and failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.
Matt Allen Perryman - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jeffery Scott Lane-Jones - no seat belt.
Tony Ray Gage - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Gary K. Rumler - no seat belt.
Betsy Rumler - no seat belt.
Ricky Koch - no seat belt.
Joshua Benjamin Lee McFarland - no seat belt and no security verification.
Ryan Joe Teehee - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Candace Michelle Jackson - no seat belt.
Ramiro Antonio Hernandez - no seat belt.
Melissa Ann Barnhart - no seat belt.
John P. Lisenbee - no seat belt and no driver's license.
George Robert Lyman - no seat belt.
Cy Allen Dail Fisher - no seat belt.
Kenneth Allen Thompson - no seat belt.
Gage Tristen Tillison - no seat belt.
Amie Rodriguez - no seat belt.
Kane Ray Teague - no seat belt.
Sara Lynn Wright - no seat belt.
Eugene Lewis Krizmanich - no seat belt.
Cody Ray Larchey - no seat belt and taxes due state.
Fire Runs
June 9
Tahlequah FD: 9:06 p.m., MVA, East Allen Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.
June 10
Tahlequah FD: 6:12 a.m., alarm, 109 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:39 a.m., fire alarm, 23994 S. Welling Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.