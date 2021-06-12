Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ashley Elaine Jones to Brett Allen Hiseley.
Connie M. Dunavin to Frank Carroll.
Eddie R. Stewart to Bob Barnes Trust.
JTSB Investments, LLC to Zephran E. Foster.
Bill Anderson to Carl Derek Bouchard.
Jace Dry to Docrock Properties, LLC.
Coy Wood to Coy Wood.
Kenneth J.P. Thomas to Cassandra J. Vance.
Dwight Cowan to Justin Copeland.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Pamela R. Hammer - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Katie Blish - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Foster D. Rotramel v. Benjamin Dell Covey - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Brandon Downing v. Natasha Greigtardiff.
Divorces
Melissa Lyn Green v. Eric Wilson Green.
Traffic Report
Nicholas Lee Howard - speeding 36 mph or more over.
William Lewis Chester - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jordan Bailey Starr - no seat belt.
Rick Lee Johnson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joshua Allen Owens - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Naynaben Vallabhbhai Patel - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Leslie Mychelle Price - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Justin Wayne Davis - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Hailey Nicole Richardson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Susan M. Randolph - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dawson Foxx Barnes - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Landen Bob Dry - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Brian K. Washington - no seat belt.
Mark Allen Reid - reckless driver.
Kristy La Dawn Muck - no security verification.
Quentin Scott Cain - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jimma Jean Patenaude - no driver's license and no seat belt.
Estevan Guzman - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kelsea MaKenna Martin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shaine Kenlee Day - no seat belt.
Carl Lee Robinson - no seat belt.
Steven James Simmons - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jessie Theodore Mondaine - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Anthony Mounce - no security verification and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Ella Louise Bolin - no seat belt.
Larry David Moore - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Sally Nicole Goertz - no seat belt.
Lauren Alexander Barnoskie - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Charles Allen Gourd - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Zachary Acie Cue - no seat belt.
Susan Leona Rotramel - failure to register vehicle within 30 days and no seat belt.
Joshua Wayne Carlock - failure to stop at stop sign.
Daylan Christopher Shaw - expired driver's license.
Brittney Leeann Bolding - driving under suspension.
Kayla Yvonne Rohde - no seat belt.
Chase Michael Baker - no security verification and driving under suspension.
Lane Bryan Taylor - no seat belt.
Colton Weaver - no seat belt.
Lou Marlin Kennedy - speeding 15 mph over.
Jeremiah Le Banister - no seat belt.
Daniel Robert Frost - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jerod Ross Stevenson - no seat belt and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Antonio Treyvon Young - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Amanda Gayle Stopp - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jimmie Dean Clark - no seat belt.
Cleo Day - no seat belt.
Kimberly Ann Allison - speeding 1-10 mph over.
David Anthony House - no seat belt.
Logan Zane Ford - no seat belt.
John Ross III - no seat belt.
Jacob Wayne Raper - no seat belt.
Joshua Galvan - no seat belt.
Kara Lashelle Swimmer - no seat belt.
Mohammed Mazumder - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Matthew Scott Randall - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kendal Lane Whisenhunt - speeding 36-40 mph over.
Emma-Lee Ann Sanchez - failure to yield while turning.
Chase Dylon Morris - no seat belt.
Terry Lee Stevenson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Pamela Ann Oakley - no seat belt.
Emily Marie Chaffin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Chelsea Diane Carnes - no seat belt.
Katie Lynn Mejia Suarez - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Derek Bryan Whiten - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
June 10
Tahlequah FD: 12:28 p.m., vehicle fire, 19119 E. Rogers Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 5:55 p.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue and Highway 82.
Death Notices
SMITH, Krista Renee, 48, Tahlequah, clerk. Died June 8. Visitation, June 13, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, June 14, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel.
Commented
