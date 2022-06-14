Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Steve D. Fischer to Carlton Clark.
Delores Green Carter to Kaushikkumar Patel.
Larry G. Barbaree to Theo M. Edwards.
Berton Leonard Farar to Travis K. Gulley.
John W. Chambers to Louis Redden.
Benny Stevenson to Mikel Thomas.
Ed Keeney to James T. Sanwick.
Connie M. Dunavin to Billy J. Bailey.
Debra Fleck to Regina Phillips.
Weaver Family Revocable Trust to Randy L. Jones.
Misdemeanors
Zachary Hamilton - public intoxication.
Cody Blaine Long - public intoxication.
Civils
Scott Duane Ryals v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
In the matter of v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Bailey Family Trust v. Tommy Nix Auto Group - civil.
Small Claims
Juliana Hull v. Shellie Marie Linvick - small claims.
Marriages
Damon Leon Ford, 46, Tahlequah, and Kelli Susanne Butler, 28, Tahlequah.
Death Notices
THOMAS, Jimmy Allen, 85, Park Hill, postal service. Died June 11. Visitation, June 14, Green Country Funeral Home. Funeral services, June 15, 10 a.m., Park Hill Baptist Church.
BREECE, Leon, 72, Hulbert, horse trader. Died June 11. Visitation, June 15, 8 a.m. - 9 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home. Funeral services, June 16, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
