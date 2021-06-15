Court Report
Warranty Deeds
The Light of Community Church, LLC to Aisha Perkins.
David N. Blackorby to Blackorby Family Trust.
Steven C. Lynn to Laura L. Blackorby.
Gary W. Moser to Paul D. Thomas.
Flora Real Estate, LLC to Ryan Harmon.
Edward G. Brocksmith to Ryan Harmon.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Diana Pamela Tinajero Zamudio.
DJ Jamal, LLC to Neil C. Hance.
Nancy E. Dyson to Edna Kimble.
John J. Onderek to Ken M. Merrill.
James M. Ogle Jr. to Donald M. Ogle.
Jeffery R. Ballew to Buckaroo Ranch, LLC.
Michael Brown to Maury Thibodeau.
Misdemeanors
Zachary Wade Rainwater - public intoxication.
Clyde Emil Dowell - public intoxication.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Ashley A. Baine - indebtedness.
Nicholas Estes v. State of Oklahoma Ex Rel and Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Johnny Huddleston Jr. v. State of Oklahoma and Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
William Dew v. State of Oklahoma and Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Connie Terrell - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Jessy Hall v. David Hall.
Marriages
Holton Fox, Tulsa, and Sheridan Makenzi Jones, Wagoner.
Allen Sean Ross, 53, Tahlequah, and Stephanie Dawn Spencer, 50, Tahlequah.
Jesse David Martin, 56, Hulbert, and Amelia Dianne Crittenden, 56, Hulbert.
Juan Medina, 45, Tahlequah, and Imelda Gonzalez Trejo, 43, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Rylee McKae Crow - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Thomas Christian Burk - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ryan Ashley Cady - no seat belt.
Chad Edward Benham - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jeffery Dalton Dunn - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Dusty Dawn Rollice - no seat belt.
Gerald Earl Stanley - no seat belt.
Tracey Wayne Woody - no seat belt.
Bobby Jo Watts - no seat belt.
Lindsey Michelle Eubanks - no seat belt.
Hunter Wooten - no seat belt.
Shana Denae Hall - allow unauthorized person to drive and no seat belt.
Woodrow Lee Fourkiller - driving under revocation and no seat belt.
Trent Brooksher Tolbert - no seat belt.
Paige Kathleen Tolbert - no seat belt.
Cody Zeke Gritts - no seat belt.
Alicia Beth Groseclos - no seat belt.
William Pat Johnson - no seat belt.
Garland Eugene Jenkins - no seat belt.
David Anthony House - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gregory Michael Perry - taxes due state.
Kristofer Joseph Kiely - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Thomas Martin McLemore - no seat belt.
Joe Tom Mouse - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Carla Renee Bailey Wallace - no seat beat.
Canaan John Hudson - no seat belt.
Madison Anne Christie - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Guillermo Benavides - speeding 15 mph over.
Zachery Hunter Garvin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Donzetta Kilpatrick - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rance Allen Head - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Zackary Tyler Whitley - failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Latosha Mae Richey - taxes due state.
Brittani Michele Boyle - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cash David Dandridge - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kristin Denae Kidd - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Morgan Leigh Harmon - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Noah Taylor Eubanks - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jeffrey Mark Walker - no seat belt.
Caressa Kay-Lynn Hill - no seat belt.
Ernest Ray Smith - no seat belt.
Jorge Alvarez - no seat belt.
Noe Barajas Garcia - no seat belt.
Brandon James Keys - no seat belt.
Brittney Leeann Bolding - no seat belt.
Andrew Grant Atwell - no seat belt.
Jimmy Douglas Letterman - no seat belt.
Douglas Wayne Hill Jr. - no seat belt.
Timothy Alan Taylor - no seat belt.
William Cody Yandell - no seat belt.
Adriane Irene Clark - no seat belt.
Everett Bear Farris - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Brooke Addison Rogers - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Amanda Louise Taylor - no seat belt.
Rachel Dawn Balfour - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Robert Steven Vance - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Matthew Shawn Rowan - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
June 11
Tahlequah FD: 1:07 p.m., assist police department, Allen Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 9:28 p.m., electrical/sparking, 900 S. Sandstone Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:12 p.m., smoke investigation, Daisy Drive.
June 12
Tahlequah FD: 8:48 a.m., fire alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:27 p.m., MVA, Park Hill Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 3:15 p.m., MVC, North Vinita Avenue and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 9:06 p.m., alarm, 18422 Hilltop Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 9:38 p.m., outside fire, 703 E. Boone St.
Tahlequah FD: 11:45 p.m., CO alarm, 1314 Elizabeth Ave.
June 13
Tahlequah FD: 6:08 a.m., electrical hazard, 304 W. First St.
Tahlequah FD: 11:15 a.m., MVA, East Fourth Street and Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 4:41 p.m., MVC, 17170 Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 10:32 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and Southridge Road.
June 14
Tahlequah FD: 1:20 a.m., EMS assist, 1305 Elizabeth Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:19 a.m., EMS assist, 1305 Elizabeth Ave.
Death Notices
MORGAN, Donald Dean "Chick", 76, Hulbert, dish washer. Died June 7. Graveside service, June 17, 2 p.m., I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
TEAGUE, Thomas Edmond, 76, Tahlequah, owner of Teague Electric. Died June 13. Memorial service, June 21, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
