Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Theo Monee Edwards to EM Realty, LLC.
Shannon Burkhart to Kenneth Bell.
Kathryn Joann James to Titan Rental Property, LLC.
David Brian Geasland to Denae Geasland.
Marvin C. Thompson II to Joseph Moore.
Evelyn M. Graham to Ashley Woolman.
Donald L. Young to Joseph Byrd.
Kara Blubaugh to Peggy L. Blubaugh Revocable Trust.
Misdemeanors
Richard Matthew Patterson - failure to identify firearm.
Kevin Dwayne Williams - public intoxication.
Civils
Allen Cook, Donnie L. Cook, Regina Robnett, Jo Ann Kuykendall, and Carla Swallow v. Evelyn Margaret Cook, known and unknown heirs, successors, executors, administrators, devisees, and trustees and assigns - quiet title.
David J. Standingwater v. Title to boat/motor - judgment.
James G. Mahaney v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC v. Mathew Jones, spouse if any, John Doe, and occupant - foreclosure.
Newrez, LLC DBA Shellpoint v. Tamara Kae Dickerson, spouse if any, and John Doe - foreclosure.
Divorces
Tony MeGee v. Misty MeGee.
Fire Runs
June 10
Tahlequah FD: 1:19 p.m., EMS assist, 16123 N. 609 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:15 p.m., water rescue, South 540 Road and East 609 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:28 p.m., power line down, 411 N. East Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7 p.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
June 11
Tahlequah FD: 4:25 a.m., outside fire, 20765 Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 3:15 p.m., structure fire, 3973 Southridge Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 7:10 p.m., alarm, 1503 E. Allen Road.
June 12
Tahlequah FD: 3:15 p.m., structure fire, 604 Sooner Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 5:16 p.m., structure fire, 100 Bliss Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:52 p.m., alarm, 109 W. Willis Road.
June 13
Tahlequah FD: 4:39 p.m., alarm, 17091 S. Muskogee Ave.
