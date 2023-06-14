Court Report
Warranty Deeds
James W. Murray III to 328 N. Muskogee, LLC.
James W. Murray III to 1405 E. Downing, LLC.
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Dennis Brookings.
Southridge Development Company, LLC to Brandi Bryant.
Michael H. Johnson to George D. Morris.
Paul John Mocha Jr. to Benji A. Applegate.
Michael R. Cargill to Cate Lyn Cargill Benge.
Ray H. Van Nostrand to Albert McCutchan.
Robert Christopher Pullen to State of Oklahoma.
Isabel Camarena Bravo to State of Oklahoma.
Imhoff Contracting Services, L.L.C. to Mark Buckles.
Judy Baker to Alboyst, LLC.
Helen L. Crawford to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Allen D. Hicks to Lauren Brown.
Paul L. Lane to Nathan Lighthizer.
Felonies
Aaron Dewitt Shepard — possession of stolen vehicle, trespassing after being forbidden.
Christopher Andrew Loveall; outstanding warrant — possession of firearm after felony conviction, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Cassandra Cortney Lee — possession of firearm after felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Brian Duke Kirk — possession of firearm after felony conviction, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, malicious injury to property.
Civils
Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Johnnie C. Barron.
Oklahoma Tax Commission v. John Waltrip, et al.
Zachary Wheaton v. Title to Boat/Motor.
Krystal Chance v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Jason Stopp v. Chad Smith.
Divorces
Brandy Jane Reese v. Carl Owen Reese.
Marriage Licenses
Austin Ray Samples, Tahlequah, and Kimberley Ann Jones, Tahlequah.
Gatlin Zane Browin, Tahlequah, and Mikah Louise Spyres, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 12
Tahlequah FD: 1:49 p.m.; EMS assist; 1104 S. State Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:33 p.m.; dumpster fire; 156 W. First St.
June 13
Tahlequah FD: 10:57 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; 3227 S. Muskogee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.