Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Diana Lee Velazquez-Paschall to Nita M. Murchison.

Loyal Plumb to Emmas French House, LLC.

Misdemeanors

Douglas Jay Simmons - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension.

Randell Wayne Smith - possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.

Claudia Cecilia Becerra-Lopez - trespassing.

Ashly Rogers - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Civils

Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Stefani Landess and Tyler Landess - breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Adam McDonnell - petition for judgment.

Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Maria-Fernanda T. Chavez - petition for judgment.

Carla Smith, individually and as guardian, P.S. Jr., and Z.S. v. Logan Barnes - friendly suit.

Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, LLC v. Heather Cassell - breach of contract.

Small Claims

Fox Mobile Home Estates v. Lucas Barajas - entry and detainer.

Springwater Properties v. Brian Conley - entry and detainer.

Raptor Legal, PLC v. Austin Blake Swearengin - petition for judgment.

David Craig v. Janet D. Jarrett - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Elizabeth Dreadfulwater v. Desiree Gallup.

Paternity

Herbert Mac Davis v. Nakita Danielle Ritchie - paternity.

Marriages

David Wayne Hale, 26, Tahlequah, and Kirsten Taloa Carpitcher, 20, Tahlequah.

Terrell Ray Barnoski, Tahlequah, and Vesta Robbins, Tahlequah.

Tags

Trending Video