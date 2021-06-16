Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Diana Lee Velazquez-Paschall to Nita M. Murchison.
Loyal Plumb to Emmas French House, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Douglas Jay Simmons - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension.
Randell Wayne Smith - possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.
Claudia Cecilia Becerra-Lopez - trespassing.
Ashly Rogers - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Stefani Landess and Tyler Landess - breach of contract.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Adam McDonnell - petition for judgment.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Maria-Fernanda T. Chavez - petition for judgment.
Carla Smith, individually and as guardian, P.S. Jr., and Z.S. v. Logan Barnes - friendly suit.
Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, LLC v. Heather Cassell - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Fox Mobile Home Estates v. Lucas Barajas - entry and detainer.
Springwater Properties v. Brian Conley - entry and detainer.
Raptor Legal, PLC v. Austin Blake Swearengin - petition for judgment.
David Craig v. Janet D. Jarrett - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Elizabeth Dreadfulwater v. Desiree Gallup.
Paternity
Herbert Mac Davis v. Nakita Danielle Ritchie - paternity.
Marriages
David Wayne Hale, 26, Tahlequah, and Kirsten Taloa Carpitcher, 20, Tahlequah.
Terrell Ray Barnoski, Tahlequah, and Vesta Robbins, Tahlequah.
