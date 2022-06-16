Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Mark Whitley to EM Realty, LLC.

Hector Cantu to City of Tahlequah.

Tullis Development, LLC to Kim Denise Sparks.

Brian Miggletto to Krystal Novelle Fisher.

Felonies

Ka Yee Xiong - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no driver's license.

Misdemeanors

Juanita Elizabeth Zamacona - allow invitee under 21 to possess/consume alcohol or controlled dangerous substance and no seat belt.

John Lesley Bailey Jr. - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.

Civils

Galaxy International Purchasing v. Brittani Velma Hill - indebtedness.

Synchrony Bank v. Richard Lee Cramberg - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Dana Reasor v. Brock Blakely and Mary Blakely - small claims.

Western Finance v. Nina Arenas - small claims.

Protective Orders

Stacy L. Dew v. Robert Jesse Waddle.

Divorces

Hunter Wayne Swafford v. Heather Lyn Swafford.

Marriages

Brandon Matthew Blair, 28, Tahlequah, and Brianna Nicole Gandy, 30, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

June 14

Tahlequah FD: 2:26 p.m., vehicle fire, South Keeler Drive and East Willis Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:28 p.m., EMS assist, 21890 S. 511 Road.

Death Notices

ROTRAMEL, Roy Doug, 79, Tulsa, auto mechanic. Died June 6. Private family services. Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

Tags

Trending Video