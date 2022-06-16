Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mark Whitley to EM Realty, LLC.
Hector Cantu to City of Tahlequah.
Tullis Development, LLC to Kim Denise Sparks.
Brian Miggletto to Krystal Novelle Fisher.
Felonies
Ka Yee Xiong - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no driver's license.
Misdemeanors
Juanita Elizabeth Zamacona - allow invitee under 21 to possess/consume alcohol or controlled dangerous substance and no seat belt.
John Lesley Bailey Jr. - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
Civils
Galaxy International Purchasing v. Brittani Velma Hill - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Richard Lee Cramberg - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Dana Reasor v. Brock Blakely and Mary Blakely - small claims.
Western Finance v. Nina Arenas - small claims.
Protective Orders
Stacy L. Dew v. Robert Jesse Waddle.
Divorces
Hunter Wayne Swafford v. Heather Lyn Swafford.
Marriages
Brandon Matthew Blair, 28, Tahlequah, and Brianna Nicole Gandy, 30, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 14
Tahlequah FD: 2:26 p.m., vehicle fire, South Keeler Drive and East Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:28 p.m., EMS assist, 21890 S. 511 Road.
Death Notices
ROTRAMEL, Roy Doug, 79, Tulsa, auto mechanic. Died June 6. Private family services. Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
