Court Report
Warranty Deeds
WBM Properties, LLC to WBM Properties OK, LLC.
Charles I. Ward to Nancy Dyson.
Hunter G. Wallace to Daniel Jones.
Casi S. Tapp to John G. Sanders.
Felonies
Michael James Desantis - knowingly concealing stolen property.
Misdemeanors
Jose A. Sanchez-Andrade - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and unsafe lane use.
Andrew Martin Bowlin - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Eugene Estes - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Sean Bryan - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Allen Moss - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, breaking and entering dwelling without permission, and disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Kaden R. Perry - driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs and open container beer.
Civils
Robert R. Fleming and Teresa Ann Fleming v. Randall Eugene Davis and Mary Davis - injunction.
Small Claims
Property Solutions Management v. Henry Alan Chitty - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Elizabeth Hendrickson - entry and detainer.
Suzanne Hathaway v. Brent Hamilton - entry and detainer.
Larry Haney v. Morgan Elizabeth Thompson - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Robert Dewayne Mcelhaney - petition for judgment.
Fire Runs
June 14
Tahlequah FD: 10:13 a.m., MVA, 1957 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:02 p.m., vehicle fire, 19600 E. Ross St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:13 p.m., gas odor, 1002 S. Muskogee Ave.
June 15
Tahlequah FD: 1:42 a.m. EMS assist, 818 Harrison St.
June 16
Tahlequah FD: 10:33 a.m., outside fire, 22985 E. 770 Road.
Death Notices
BLAIR, Robert S, 70. Tahlequah, Start Up engineer. Died June 12. Visitation, June 15-June 17, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
GARRETT, Donna Marie, 61, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died June 15. Memorial service, June 19, 2 p.m., Union Community Church.
