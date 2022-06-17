Court Report

Civils

In re v. Flintridge POA, Inc. - injunction.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company v. Delfino C. Andrade, spouse if any, occupants of the premises, Stephanie Ann Carroll, BancFirst, and Capital One Bank - foreclosure.

Small Claims

Randy Lee Dirteater v. Skylar Murphy - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Stacy L. Dew v. Robert Jesse Waddle.

Divorces

Augustus S. Massalee v. Johnnetta Marie Massalee.

Marriages

Noah Dale Wilson and Mackenzie Dawn Shell.

Aaron Thomas Kellner, 23, Park Hill, and Dawn Jolynn Sledd, 23, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

June 15

Tahlequah FD: 12:14 p.m., service call, Jo Street.

Tahlequah FD: 12:59 p.m., MVA, Monroe Street and South Muskogee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 3:13 p.m., MVA, South Highway 62.

Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 4:18 p.m., outside fire, Highway 82.

June 16

Tahlequah FD: 12:06 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 5:12 a.m., MVA, Highway 51.

Tahlequah FD: 12:16 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue.

Tags

Trending Video