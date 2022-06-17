Court Report
Civils
In re v. Flintridge POA, Inc. - injunction.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company v. Delfino C. Andrade, spouse if any, occupants of the premises, Stephanie Ann Carroll, BancFirst, and Capital One Bank - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Randy Lee Dirteater v. Skylar Murphy - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Stacy L. Dew v. Robert Jesse Waddle.
Divorces
Augustus S. Massalee v. Johnnetta Marie Massalee.
Marriages
Noah Dale Wilson and Mackenzie Dawn Shell.
Aaron Thomas Kellner, 23, Park Hill, and Dawn Jolynn Sledd, 23, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 15
Tahlequah FD: 12:14 p.m., service call, Jo Street.
Tahlequah FD: 12:59 p.m., MVA, Monroe Street and South Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:13 p.m., MVA, South Highway 62.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 4:18 p.m., outside fire, Highway 82.
June 16
Tahlequah FD: 12:06 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:12 a.m., MVA, Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 12:16 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.