Warranty Deeds

Paul D. Young to Ott Amos Hunter.

Wheeler Living Trust to Benjamin Anton.

Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Charles D. Bennett Sr.

Felonies

Kristopher Lewis Guinn - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, resisting an officer, driving under suspension, failure to stop for yield sign, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Trae Allen Cordell - knowingly concealing stolen property and taking/receiving stolen credit or debit card.

Colton Allen Peace - embezzlement.

Misdemeanors

Eddie Ray Stewart - petit larceny and malicious injury to property.

Aaron Zane Tyler - domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Civils

Tahlequah Housing Partners v. Cherokee County Assessor - ad valorem tax.

Small Claims

Scholars Inn v. Jessalyn Jade McCarter - entry and detainer.

Scholars Inn v. Dustin Hogshooter - entry and detainer.

Nancy Faber v. Cody Krejci - entry and detainer.

