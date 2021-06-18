Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Paul D. Young to Ott Amos Hunter.
Wheeler Living Trust to Benjamin Anton.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Charles D. Bennett Sr.
Felonies
Kristopher Lewis Guinn - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, resisting an officer, driving under suspension, failure to stop for yield sign, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Trae Allen Cordell - knowingly concealing stolen property and taking/receiving stolen credit or debit card.
Colton Allen Peace - embezzlement.
Misdemeanors
Eddie Ray Stewart - petit larceny and malicious injury to property.
Aaron Zane Tyler - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Tahlequah Housing Partners v. Cherokee County Assessor - ad valorem tax.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Jessalyn Jade McCarter - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Dustin Hogshooter - entry and detainer.
Nancy Faber v. Cody Krejci - entry and detainer.
