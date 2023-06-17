Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Paul Mullens to Paul Mullens.
Jimmy Lee Hicks Jr. to Mary Anne Kennedy Trust.
Bilal Aziz to Kayla Jeanne Cagle-Colon.
Houa Yang to Greg T.K. Scott.
H&C Holdings LLC Series 73 to Kelsey Johnson.
Jason Taylor to J&J Trust.
Carolyn Jane Henshaw to Carolyn Jane Henshaw.
Brandon Girty to Whitney Baze.
Sara Brake to Rocky Sadler.
Rocky Sadler to Sara Brake.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Adam Scott.
Felonies
Christopher Kyle Brown; outstanding warrant — possession of stolen vehicle.
Barry Wayne Antwine III; outstanding warrant — falsely personate another to create liability, larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Misdemeanors
Patricia Gassaway — domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Civils
Synchrony Bank v. Luke Smith.
Maximino Garcia v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Irvin Pense v. Flintridge POA, Inc. — breach of contract.
Divorces
Lauren Leigh Stopp v. Jim Willis Stopp.
Marriage Licenses
Jerry Howard Brooks, Tahlequah, and Debbie Marie Vaughn, Tahlequah.
Connor Ray Crittenden, Cookson, and Joellen Joyce Foster, Cookson.
Fire Runs
June 13
Tahlequah FD: 10:50 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 82 and South Muskogee Avenue.
June 14
Tahlequah FD: 8:50 p.m.; alarm; 410 W. Keetoowah St.
June 15
Tahlequah FD: 3:57 p.m.; alarm; 17091 S. Muskogee Ave.
