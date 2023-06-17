Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Paul Mullens to Paul Mullens.

Jimmy Lee Hicks Jr. to Mary Anne Kennedy Trust.

Bilal Aziz to Kayla Jeanne Cagle-Colon.

Houa Yang to Greg T.K. Scott.

H&C Holdings LLC Series 73 to Kelsey Johnson.

Jason Taylor to J&J Trust.

Carolyn Jane Henshaw to Carolyn Jane Henshaw.

Brandon Girty to Whitney Baze.

Sara Brake to Rocky Sadler.

Rocky Sadler to Sara Brake.

Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Adam Scott.

Felonies

Christopher Kyle Brown; outstanding warrant — possession of stolen vehicle.

Barry Wayne Antwine III; outstanding warrant — falsely personate another to create liability, larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Misdemeanors

Patricia Gassaway — domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.

Civils

Synchrony Bank v. Luke Smith.

Maximino Garcia v. Title to Motor Vehicle.

Irvin Pense v. Flintridge POA, Inc. — breach of contract.

Divorces

Lauren Leigh Stopp v. Jim Willis Stopp.

Marriage Licenses

Jerry Howard Brooks, Tahlequah, and Debbie Marie Vaughn, Tahlequah.

Connor Ray Crittenden, Cookson, and Joellen Joyce Foster, Cookson.

Fire Runs

June 13

Tahlequah FD: 10:50 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 82 and South Muskogee Avenue.

June 14

Tahlequah FD: 8:50 p.m.; alarm; 410 W. Keetoowah St.

June 15

Tahlequah FD: 3:57 p.m.; alarm; 17091 S. Muskogee Ave.

