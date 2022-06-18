Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Joshua S. Satlak to Joshua S. Satlak.
Blake Coburn to Jim Jolliff.
Misdemeanors
Denver McKnight Richardson - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. Sharon Kaye Blackfox - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Jaden Gaundy - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Denisa Gail Holcomb - small claims.
Protective Orders
Christina Torres v. Alfredo Torres.
Marriages
Hunter Michael Lasater, 25, Wagoner, and Hannah Gay Arnall, 25, Wagoner.
Bradyn Jon Smith, 23, Tahlequah, and Hallee Bret Baker, 23, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Gracyn Shane Crittenden - no seat belt.
Marin Elizabeth Harp - no seat belt.
Wyatt Silas Melton - no seat belt.
Jason Michael Haney - no seat belt.
Tami Gale Douthit - no seat belt.
Joel Lester Loge - no seat belt.
Bobby Wayne James - no seat belt.
Tonya Sue James - no seat belt.
Amandaran Gail Swatsenbarg - no seat belt.
Tennessee Dawn Smith - no seat belt.
Michael Raymond Page - no seat belt.
Cassidy Nicole Factor - no seat belt.
Elise Morgan Anderson - no seat belt.
Ramon Ben Alires - no seat belt.
Jason Earl Swafford - no seat belt.
Ezequiel Guerrero - no seat belt.
Edmond Henson - no seat belt.
Cynthia June Doescher - defective brakes and speed not reasonable and proper.
David Richard Daubney - no seat belt.
Cherrl Ann Daubney - no seat belt.
John William Meeks - no seat belt.
Larry Don Stetler - no seat belt.
Isaiah Hawk Stetler - no seat belt.
Zachary Allen Cessner - no seat belt.
Stanley Dale Dugger - no seat belt.
Erica Marie Dugger - no seat belt.
Cody Ray Sparks - no seat belt.
Cenia Kaye Hayes - no seat belt.
Christopher Haven Holmes - no seat belt.
Katlyn Frankie Jumper - no seat belt.
Marty Wayne Stevenson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Austin Meigs-Leon Philpott - no seat belt and expired registration.
Lina Xu - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Dakota Lucas Tyler Crow - no seat belt.
Randy Clarence Wikel - no seat belt and no driver's license.
Jason Wayne Allen - no seat belt.
Christian Dewayne Bennett - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kevin Wayne Crow - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Douglas Sherman Hubbard - no seat belt.
Karissa Rose Richardson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Amanda Denise Lemasters - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Aaron Ryan Crumley - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Death Notices
HUBBARD, Bertha Mae, 90, Tahlequah, caregiver. Died Nov. 27. Memorial service, June 22, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Starnes Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.