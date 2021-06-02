Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Ginger Sue Evans to Logan Hackworth.

Bobby McAlpine III to Jackson and Caldwell Homes, LLC.

Cayce R. Phillips to Christi Amalfi.

Louise Gordon to Richard Henson.

Brian Miggletto to Shawn Conlon.

Steve W. Cavin to Chad Stangl.

Rountree Property Management, LLC to Titan Rental Property, LLC.

Rountree Property Management, LLC to Brian Wright.

Bobby Joe McAlpine III Jackson and Coldwell Homes, LLC.

Laurie Lindsey to Jack Jones.

Kippy Glynn Martin Living Trust to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.

Bonnie Tiner to Daniel W. Napier.

Roy Bryant to Kevin Ray Charboneau.

Andy Inman to Godric Hollow, LLC.

Jerome Watson Jr. to Equity Trust Company.

Samuel Jordan Jr. to Deidre Shelton.

Felonies

Jerimey E. Watson - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence and unsafe lane change.

Misdemeanors

Justin William Fentress - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Civils

Jacob Hall and Z.H. v. Lawrence Mitchell and Geico Insurance Company - friendly suit.

Small Claims

Maurice Gifford and Penny Gifford v. Hannah Brooke Mayfield - entry and detainer.

Audrea Buffington v. Mark Alan French - petition for judgment.

James Finney and Sandra Finney v. Ayla Waller - entry and detainer.

Action Loan v. Cristian Anjel Guerrero - petition for judgment.

Action Loan v. Nathan L. Soap - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Andrea Cape v. Chris Cape.

Duane Thomas White v. Janie Lorraine Nofire.

Marriages

Joshua Wayne Storm, 36, Stilwell, and Amanda Katherine Brooks, 38, Stilwell.

Micah Jay Allison, 25, Park Hill, and Britney Lynn Slape, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

May 29

Tahlequah FD: 5:04 p.m., service call, 1026 W. Delaware St.

Tahlequah FD: 6:18 p.m., fire alarm, 2142 Mahaney Ave.

May 30

Tahlequah FD: 12:04 a.m., MVA, Highway 10.

Tahlequah FD: 1:22 a.m., fire alarm, 4141 Highland Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 1:56 p.m., smoke investigation, Basin Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 6:40 p.m., structure fire, 2103 Creek Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 10:08 p.m., structure fire, 900 Sandstone Ave.

June 1

Tahlequah FD: 1:36 a.m., MVC, Bliss Avenue and Summerfield Street.

