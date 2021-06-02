Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ginger Sue Evans to Logan Hackworth.
Bobby McAlpine III to Jackson and Caldwell Homes, LLC.
Cayce R. Phillips to Christi Amalfi.
Louise Gordon to Richard Henson.
Brian Miggletto to Shawn Conlon.
Steve W. Cavin to Chad Stangl.
Rountree Property Management, LLC to Titan Rental Property, LLC.
Rountree Property Management, LLC to Brian Wright.
Bobby Joe McAlpine III Jackson and Coldwell Homes, LLC.
Laurie Lindsey to Jack Jones.
Kippy Glynn Martin Living Trust to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Bonnie Tiner to Daniel W. Napier.
Roy Bryant to Kevin Ray Charboneau.
Andy Inman to Godric Hollow, LLC.
Jerome Watson Jr. to Equity Trust Company.
Samuel Jordan Jr. to Deidre Shelton.
Felonies
Jerimey E. Watson - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence and unsafe lane change.
Misdemeanors
Justin William Fentress - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Civils
Jacob Hall and Z.H. v. Lawrence Mitchell and Geico Insurance Company - friendly suit.
Small Claims
Maurice Gifford and Penny Gifford v. Hannah Brooke Mayfield - entry and detainer.
Audrea Buffington v. Mark Alan French - petition for judgment.
James Finney and Sandra Finney v. Ayla Waller - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Cristian Anjel Guerrero - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Nathan L. Soap - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Andrea Cape v. Chris Cape.
Duane Thomas White v. Janie Lorraine Nofire.
Marriages
Joshua Wayne Storm, 36, Stilwell, and Amanda Katherine Brooks, 38, Stilwell.
Micah Jay Allison, 25, Park Hill, and Britney Lynn Slape, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 29
Tahlequah FD: 5:04 p.m., service call, 1026 W. Delaware St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:18 p.m., fire alarm, 2142 Mahaney Ave.
May 30
Tahlequah FD: 12:04 a.m., MVA, Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 1:22 a.m., fire alarm, 4141 Highland Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 1:56 p.m., smoke investigation, Basin Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 6:40 p.m., structure fire, 2103 Creek Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 10:08 p.m., structure fire, 900 Sandstone Ave.
June 1
Tahlequah FD: 1:36 a.m., MVC, Bliss Avenue and Summerfield Street.
