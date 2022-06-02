Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Manuela Louisa Santana to Department of Transportation.
Richard A. Dry to Department of Transportation.
Cherokee County to Department of Transportation.
Billy J. Bailey to Department of Transportation.
Sunsnap, LLC to Ariel Longoria.
Bluebird Resorts, LLC to Jonathan Bloodworth.
Robert Bradshaw to Philip S. Webster.
Cora Ann Lathrop to Brian Kirk.
Felonies
Shawn William Hermanson - burglary - first degree.
Keeton Duane Wheeler - possession of firearm after felony conviction.
Misdemeanors
Curtis Dean Laster - resisting an officer.
Michael J. Newman - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Denver McKnight Richardson - possess schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Mariner Finance v. Pamela Garner - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Kenneth Ray Bell - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Jamie E. Brantley - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Tammy Armer - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. George Dennis Allen - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Mike Arens - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. James Armer - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Brittany Storm Davis - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. James Dean Belknap - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Dawn L. Blackman - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Therese A. Davis - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Teena Barnes - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Diana Concordia - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Mackenzie Alyea - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Jennifer Elizabeth Chambers - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Randal Hinds - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Jonathan G. Martin - indebtedness.
Citibank v. Polly McGuire - breach of contract.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Bernabe Miranda - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Regina Beaver - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Jessica Lindsey Jennings - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Chelsea Diann Dorr - indebtedness.
Autovest, LLC v. Justin Deem - breach of contract.
Joseph Green v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
The Money Source, Inc. v. Mikeal B. Dawes, Jennifer Joe Dawes, spouses of, and Jane and John Doe - foreclosure.
Wintrust Mortgage v. Joshua Everett, unknown spouse, if any, and unknown occupants - foreclosure.
Northeastern Health System v. Briana Nicole Adamson - indebtedness.
Northeastern Health System v. Tracy Martin Armstrong - indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Clint Robert Keith Goad - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Anna Buzzard v. Christene Christie and Brian Sanders - entry and detainer.
Bell Finance v. Lonnie Gilbert Hammond - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Chris Arnold Hougland - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Garrett L. Tartsah - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance v. Wesley Mickel - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Jerry Scott - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance v. Sammy Eugene Flynn - small claims.
Protective Orders
Sharon Gregory v. Michael Edward Moss.
Divorces
Savannah Thompson v. Charles Thompson.
Denise Griffin v. Alexander Borowski.
Marriages
Matthew Lovell Morrison, Tahlequah, and Rayleigh Kadiann Beck, Tahlequah.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Christopher J. Wilkerson and Rebecca K. Wilkerson - tax warrant.
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. James Abel and Amanda Abel - tax warrant.
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Raymond Thompson and Tina Jordan - tax warrant.
