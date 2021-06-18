Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Calvin L. Taylor to Calvin L. Taylor.
Loyal T. Plumb to Todd Mutzig Revocable Living Trust.
Hazel L. Bryant Living Trust to Cherokee County Detention Center.
Donna Reed to Candyce Annette Rowe.
Atchley Rentals, LLC to Gregory Dress.
Lyndell C. Henderson Tressia Lorraine Lewis.
Michelle Stroup to Michelle Sisson.
Richard Foster to Raymond James Atkins.
Charles L. Dreveskracht to WB3 Investments, LLC.
Margaret Edna Willson to Sparrow Hawk Dream, LLC.
Felonies
Brandon Ryan Kennedy - driving while under the influence of alcohol, resisting an officer, driving under suspension, and open container beer.
Misdemeanors
Dalton Palmer Williams - public intoxication.
Erin Lee Temple - possession of marijuana, used vehicle or trailer-failure to obtain registration and title, and no driver’s license.
Billy Boyd Catron - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, and driving under revocation.
Cole Amon Burson - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and no seat belt.
Michael James Hall - public intoxication.
Civils
World Acceptance Corporation v. Richard Rougeau and Phyllis A. Rougeau - indebtedness.
Energy One Federal Credit Union v. Ricky Duane Clopton - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Chaffin Rental v. Nancy Hackney - entry and detainer.
Chaffin Rental v. Scott Myers and Amber Myers - entry and detainer.
Chris Pruitt Auto Sales v. Jason Kincaid - petition for judgment.
Edward Hathcoat v. Melissa D. Huddleston - entry and detainer.
Long Horn Ranch RV Park, LLC v. Linda Taylor - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Jerry Gallup v. Amber Lorelle Gallup.
Kaleb Andrew Sells v. Jennifer Rose Willis.
Marriages
Torrie Diane Difiglia, 31, Mustang, and Karla Yusell Castillo Serrano, 31, Mustang.
Traffic Report
Edgar Garcia Sanchez - no child restraint.
William M. Durnil Jr. - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Anniston Caroline Thomas - no seat belt and driving under revocation.
Lauren Elizabeth Mauhar - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Destiny Jonrey Kelley - speed not reasonable and proper.
Jeffery Donn Baker - no seat belt.
Alyssa Nicole Ross - no seat belt.
Ethan Lee Mayes - no seat belt.
Robert K. McIntosh IV. - no seat belt.
Justin Therrapin - no seat belt.
Mikayla Diane McGoldrick - no seat belt.
Roberto Sarabia - no seat belt.
Kendall Bird - no seat belt.
Angel Mickayla G. Marshall - no seat belt.
Chloe Aleesa Patrick - no seat belt.
Lana Margaret Anderson - no seat belt.
Amber Dawn Coy - no seat belt and no security verification.
Ernest Lee Norfleet Jr. - no seat belt.
Gabriel Sigala Garcia - no seat belt.
Sherri Lynn Maxwell - no seat belt.
Dewitt J. Chuculate - operating a golf cart on highway.
Brettly Levi Clinton - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Leonard Dean Chism - driving under suspension.
Daniel Wayne Sterm - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Steven Matthew Carter - no seat belt.
Lane David Schrader - failure to yield form stop sign.
Nathan Alexander Taylor - no seat belt.
Jeremiah Fitts - no seat belt.
John Coy Lee Thompson - no seat belt and speeding 31-35 mph over.
Teresa Ann Kemper - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brandon Wade Irons - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Logan Tyler Pirl - no seat belt.
Hisham Emadhisham Sokhun - no seat belt.
Erica Nicole Cypress - no seat belt.
Issac Monroe Blackman - no seat belt.
Brian James Roe - no seat belt.
Joe David Roe - no seat belt.
Rocky Ray Hilton - no seat belt.
Mason Allen Bolles - no seat belt.
Joshua Lee Yoder - no seat belt.
Eli Daniel Jennings - no seat belt.
Brandon W. Washington - no seat belt.
Blake Tyler Nathaniel Francis - no seat belt.
Lavada Michelle Cuevas - no seat belt and no security verification.
Amy Daleleene Whittmore - speed not reasonable and proper.
Canaan John Hudson - no seat belt.
Jane Anne Cole - speeding 15 mph over.
Stephanie L. Galbraith - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Carlos Jeffrey Aispuro - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Deanna Kay Edwards - failure to yield.
Justin Paul Jones - no seat belt.
Matthew Ryan Gaither - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cheryl Denise Dale - no seat belt and no security verification.
Colton Ryan Webster - no seat belt.
Michael Scott Hurd - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mary Anne Davis-Reed - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Matthew Roy Mullican - reckless driving without regard to property and driving under suspension.
Jesus Alberto Flores - no driver’s license.
Carolyn Dorothea Crow - expired registration.
Aaron Michael Granger - driving under suspension.
Mattie Elizabeth Walker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jarrod Scott Stallings - driving under suspension.
Joseph James Vilanj - operating a motorcycle without proper endorsement.
Dorre R. Bayless - driving under suspension.
Maranda Whatley Killgore - no security verification.
David Mark Bergmann - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Abigayle Jodon Hooper - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alvena Denise Blossom - failure to stop at stop sign.
Blake Andrew Ford - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Anthony Christian Russo - no seat belt.
Aaron Chebon Camp - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brian Allen Woolard - driving left of center in marked zone.
Matthew Joseph Mcelhany - no seat belt.
Jimmy Lee Matlock - no seat belt and no driver’s license.
Alan Celaya - no seat belt.
Jessica Marie Sorrano - no seat belt.
John Philip Walker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Anthony James Ray - no seat belt.
Stormie Nicole Bird - driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Cooper James Elmer - no seat belt.
Brandon Dale Jackson - no seat belt.
John Coy Lee Thompson - no seat belt and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Fire Runs
June 17
Tahlequah FD: 3:33 p.m., MVA, Balentine Road and South Muskogee Avenue.
June 18
Tahlequah FD: 1:18 a.m., fire alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
