Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jim Jolliff to Jason Jolliff.
Hunter Bryan Eastham to Ryan Jackson.
Small Claims
Cody Vance v. Trudy Childs - entry and detainer.
Frankie Walker v. Hayley Tiffee - entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company v. Jeffery Deon Hull - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Patricia Sawyer - small claims.
Protective Orders
Michael S. Cummings v. Alfredo Torres.
Divorces
Delanna Boyd v. Richard Pratt.
Traffic Reports
Benjamin Eugene Berry - failure to stop at stop sign.
Angela Crystal Miller - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Breanna Rose Lessard - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Maria Selina Salas Castillo - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Susan Melanie Ishcomer Fields - no seat belt.
Brian Keith Osburn - no seat belt.
Tina Marie Keener - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Richard Matthew Patterson - transporting open container.
Perry Lee Standford - failure to have a wearable personal floatation device for every person on vessel.
Kevin Gene Parris - failure to have a wearable personal floatation device for every person on vessel.
Rhea Nicole Deason - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bobby Lavell Cade - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jai Lee - speeding 15 mph over.
Collin Daniel Jones - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nathan Matthew Tavagloine - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Darin Dewayne Sanders - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Coy Lee Barnes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Matthew Ryan McDaniel - driving under suspension, display of driver's license that has been suspended, revoked, or canceled, and operating a motor vehicle with license plate improperly covered.
Markey Lynn Wood - no seat belt.
Thomas James Grabel - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Frank Allen Knox - no seat belt.
Corey Wayne Williams - no seat belt.
Monique Vanessa Garcia - speeding 15 mph over.
Rachel Christine Pertl - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gabriel John Carter - speeding 15 mph over.
Lisa Michelle Look - speeding 1-10 mph over.
John Tyler Goodyear - no seat belt.
David Warner Conway - no seat belt.
Patricia Dawn Scott - no seat belt.
Bobby Dean Gatewood - no seat belt.
Sonya Sue Stopp - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Thomas Glenn Payne - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Katelyn Jane Anderson - no seat belt.
Lyndee Leeann Baldwin - no seat belt.
Preston John Hudson - no seat belt.
Bonny Alleda Hudson - no seat belt.
Armando Pizano Jr. - no seat belt.
Chloe Marie Dollarhide - no seat belt.
Vivian Bui - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Daniel Osbaldo Castaneda - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Peter Lamoen Yingling - no seat belt, driving under revocation, no security verification, and taxes due state.
Landon Blayne Brooke - speeding 15 mph over.
Kaitlin Nicole Hawkins - speeding 15 mph over.
Tommy Lee Simmons - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Misty Dawn Avei - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Shawna Davis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Daniel Alvis Gray - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Michaela Nichole Fann - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Stephanie J. Lewis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jack Crawford - no seat belt.
Vicky Kathryn Holland - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Sophia S. Serebro - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Garrett Wyatt Wardlow - open container alcohol, no seat belt and no security verification.
Carlo O. Feliciano - no driver's license.
Dennis C. Springwater - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Stephen M. Thach - expired registration.
Cheyenne Lenee Johns - failure to register vehicle.
Paul Billy George Larsen - no seat belt.
Taylor A. Hawkins - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Miguel Angel Serrano-Marquez - speeding 11-14 mph over, operating a motor vehicle in violation of equipment laws, and no driver's license.
Savannah Auvri Nace - speeding 21-25 mph over and no driver's license.
Wyatt James Whittenburg - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Nathanael Jacob Slosson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Charles Wayne Powell II - no driver's license.
Amador Landaverde Sierra - no seat belt.
Robert William Leroy Gibson - no seat belt.
Ivanna Lynne Chiovoloni - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Juan F. Cabrales-Rodriguez - failure to stop at stop sign.
Cody Musgraves Archer - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Bailey Dawn Turman - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lori Michele Green - speeding 15 mph over.
Catherine A. Keen - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Elizabeth Rianne Benard - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Cierra Grace Hendricks - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
June 16
Tahlequah FD: 6:17 p.m., dumpster fire, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
June 17
Tahlequah FD: 2:31 p.m., service call, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:50 p.m., service call, 505 May Ave.
