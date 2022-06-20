Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Jim Jolliff to Jason Jolliff.

Hunter Bryan Eastham to Ryan Jackson.

Small Claims

Cody Vance v. Trudy Childs - entry and detainer.

Frankie Walker v. Hayley Tiffee - entry and detainer.

Sun Loan Company v. Jeffery Deon Hull - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Patricia Sawyer - small claims.

Protective Orders

Michael S. Cummings v. Alfredo Torres.

Divorces

Delanna Boyd v. Richard Pratt.

Traffic Reports

Benjamin Eugene Berry - failure to stop at stop sign.

Angela Crystal Miller - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Breanna Rose Lessard - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Maria Selina Salas Castillo - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Susan Melanie Ishcomer Fields - no seat belt.

Brian Keith Osburn - no seat belt.

Tina Marie Keener - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Richard Matthew Patterson - transporting open container.

Perry Lee Standford - failure to have a wearable personal floatation device for every person on vessel.

Kevin Gene Parris - failure to have a wearable personal floatation device for every person on vessel.

Rhea Nicole Deason - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Bobby Lavell Cade - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Jai Lee - speeding 15 mph over.

Collin Daniel Jones - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Nathan Matthew Tavagloine - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Darin Dewayne Sanders - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Coy Lee Barnes - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Matthew Ryan McDaniel - driving under suspension, display of driver's license that has been suspended, revoked, or canceled, and operating a motor vehicle with license plate improperly covered.

Markey Lynn Wood - no seat belt.

Thomas James Grabel - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Frank Allen Knox - no seat belt.

Corey Wayne Williams - no seat belt.

Monique Vanessa Garcia - speeding 15 mph over.

Rachel Christine Pertl - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Gabriel John Carter - speeding 15 mph over.

Lisa Michelle Look - speeding 1-10 mph over.

John Tyler Goodyear - no seat belt.

David Warner Conway - no seat belt.

Patricia Dawn Scott - no seat belt.

Bobby Dean Gatewood - no seat belt.

Sonya Sue Stopp - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Thomas Glenn Payne - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Katelyn Jane Anderson - no seat belt.

Lyndee Leeann Baldwin - no seat belt.

Preston John Hudson - no seat belt.

Bonny Alleda Hudson - no seat belt.

Armando Pizano Jr. - no seat belt.

Chloe Marie Dollarhide - no seat belt.

Vivian Bui - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Daniel Osbaldo Castaneda - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Peter Lamoen Yingling - no seat belt, driving under revocation, no security verification, and taxes due state.

Landon Blayne Brooke - speeding 15 mph over.

Kaitlin Nicole Hawkins - speeding 15 mph over.

Tommy Lee Simmons - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.

Misty Dawn Avei - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.

Shawna Davis - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Daniel Alvis Gray - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Michaela Nichole Fann - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Stephanie J. Lewis - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Jack Crawford - no seat belt.

Vicky Kathryn Holland - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Sophia S. Serebro - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Garrett Wyatt Wardlow - open container alcohol, no seat belt and no security verification.

Carlo O. Feliciano - no driver's license.

Dennis C. Springwater - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Stephen M. Thach - expired registration.

Cheyenne Lenee Johns - failure to register vehicle.

Paul Billy George Larsen - no seat belt.

Taylor A. Hawkins - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Miguel Angel Serrano-Marquez - speeding 11-14 mph over, operating a motor vehicle in violation of equipment laws, and no driver's license.

Savannah Auvri Nace - speeding 21-25 mph over and no driver's license.

Wyatt James Whittenburg - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Nathanael Jacob Slosson - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Charles Wayne Powell II - no driver's license.

Amador Landaverde Sierra - no seat belt.

Robert William Leroy Gibson - no seat belt.

Ivanna Lynne Chiovoloni - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Juan F. Cabrales-Rodriguez - failure to stop at stop sign.

Cody Musgraves Archer - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Bailey Dawn Turman - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Lori Michele Green - speeding 15 mph over.

Catherine A. Keen - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Elizabeth Rianne Benard - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Cierra Grace Hendricks - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Fire Runs

June 16

Tahlequah FD: 6:17 p.m., dumpster fire, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.

June 17

Tahlequah FD: 2:31 p.m., service call, 111 W. Morgan St.

Tahlequah FD: 3:50 p.m., service call, 505 May Ave.

