Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Patricia J. Surman to Blair Elizabeth Brown.

Greg Andrew Jackson to Paige Sanders.

Shelly Leah Grossman-Heist Revocable Trust to Kristine Ngoc Trang.

Felonies

Rodrigo Garcia - child endangerment by driving under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and no seat belt.

Misdemeanors

Eduardo Alejandro Martinez - public intoxication.

Zachary Dale Alan Fulton - public intoxication.

Civils

Dillon L. Stanley v. State of Oklahoma; Department Public of Safety - driver's license appeal.

State of Oklahoma and Jack Thorp, District Attorney v. Brittany Childs and $717 U.S. Currency - seizure and forfeiture.

State of Oklahoma and Jack Thorp, District Attorney v. Brian Winn, Barrett .50 Cal model rifle, Sig Sauer .45 Cal model 1911, and $705 - seizure and forfeiture.

Arvest Bank v. Kirk E. Boatright, Linda Kay Boatright, Bank of Commerce, Carson Community Bank, Cherokee County Treasurer, and Board of Commissioners of Cherokee County - foreclosure.

Small Claims

First United Loan Company v. Rayna Hogner - petition for judgment.

Bell Finance v. Breque Erin Bellman - petition for judgment.

Bell Finance v. Lewis Adam Adair and Kari Ortiz - petition for judgment.

Traffic Report

Robert Lee Elder - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Hunter Woodrow Farless - speeding 36-40 mph over and no seat belt.

Kenjo Danjru Medina Gunera - no driver's license.

Shane Glen Roberson - speeding 1-10 mph over, expired registration, and no seat belt.

Sierra Nicole Moon - no seat belt and speeding 15 mph over.

Wanda Anne Coyle - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Wesley William Gilder - no seat belt.

Noel John Garrett Smith - no driver's license and no security verification.

Blake Andrew Jameson - failure to stop at red light.

Jillian Michaella Girty - failure to stop at red light.

Betsy Rumler - speeding 1-10 mph over.

William Cody Yandell - no seat belt.

Erica Jolene Aguado - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Joshua Choe Teague - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Kande Kae Leist - speeding 16-20 mph over.

David P. Johnston - failure to have wearable personal floatation device for every person on vessel.

Robert Stuart Patterson - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Francisco Gandara Chaparro - no driver's license, affixing improper license plate to vehicle, and expired registration.

Modesto Rubio Iglecias - driving under suspension.

Nicholas Giavannti Thomas - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Erika Marie Gaines-Stewart - no seat belt.

Wesley Ryan Stewart - no seat belt.

Jaylen Dion Dowling - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Fire Runs

June 17

Tahlequah FD: 3:33 p.m., MVA, Balentine Road and South Muskogee Avenue.

June 18

Tahlequah FD: 1:18 a.m., fire alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 9:41 p.m., outside fire, West Fox Street and South Street.

June 19

Tahlequah FD: 1:43 p.m., mutual aid-water rescue, 16326 Highway 10.

Tahlequah FD: 6:59 p.m., alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.

Tahlequah FD: 9:13 p.m., MVA, Highway 51 and East Collins Road.

June 20

Tahlequah FD: 12:13 p.m., water rescue, Illinois River.

Tahlequah FD 9:15 p.m., outside fire, Mud Valley Road.

Tags

Trending Video