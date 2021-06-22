Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Patricia J. Surman to Blair Elizabeth Brown.
Greg Andrew Jackson to Paige Sanders.
Shelly Leah Grossman-Heist Revocable Trust to Kristine Ngoc Trang.
Felonies
Rodrigo Garcia - child endangerment by driving under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and no seat belt.
Misdemeanors
Eduardo Alejandro Martinez - public intoxication.
Zachary Dale Alan Fulton - public intoxication.
Civils
Dillon L. Stanley v. State of Oklahoma; Department Public of Safety - driver's license appeal.
State of Oklahoma and Jack Thorp, District Attorney v. Brittany Childs and $717 U.S. Currency - seizure and forfeiture.
State of Oklahoma and Jack Thorp, District Attorney v. Brian Winn, Barrett .50 Cal model rifle, Sig Sauer .45 Cal model 1911, and $705 - seizure and forfeiture.
Arvest Bank v. Kirk E. Boatright, Linda Kay Boatright, Bank of Commerce, Carson Community Bank, Cherokee County Treasurer, and Board of Commissioners of Cherokee County - foreclosure.
Small Claims
First United Loan Company v. Rayna Hogner - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Breque Erin Bellman - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Lewis Adam Adair and Kari Ortiz - petition for judgment.
Traffic Report
Robert Lee Elder - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Hunter Woodrow Farless - speeding 36-40 mph over and no seat belt.
Kenjo Danjru Medina Gunera - no driver's license.
Shane Glen Roberson - speeding 1-10 mph over, expired registration, and no seat belt.
Sierra Nicole Moon - no seat belt and speeding 15 mph over.
Wanda Anne Coyle - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Wesley William Gilder - no seat belt.
Noel John Garrett Smith - no driver's license and no security verification.
Blake Andrew Jameson - failure to stop at red light.
Jillian Michaella Girty - failure to stop at red light.
Betsy Rumler - speeding 1-10 mph over.
William Cody Yandell - no seat belt.
Erica Jolene Aguado - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Joshua Choe Teague - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kande Kae Leist - speeding 16-20 mph over.
David P. Johnston - failure to have wearable personal floatation device for every person on vessel.
Robert Stuart Patterson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Francisco Gandara Chaparro - no driver's license, affixing improper license plate to vehicle, and expired registration.
Modesto Rubio Iglecias - driving under suspension.
Nicholas Giavannti Thomas - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Erika Marie Gaines-Stewart - no seat belt.
Wesley Ryan Stewart - no seat belt.
Jaylen Dion Dowling - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Fire Runs
June 17
Tahlequah FD: 3:33 p.m., MVA, Balentine Road and South Muskogee Avenue.
June 18
Tahlequah FD: 1:18 a.m., fire alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:41 p.m., outside fire, West Fox Street and South Street.
June 19
Tahlequah FD: 1:43 p.m., mutual aid-water rescue, 16326 Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 6:59 p.m., alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:13 p.m., MVA, Highway 51 and East Collins Road.
June 20
Tahlequah FD: 12:13 p.m., water rescue, Illinois River.
Tahlequah FD 9:15 p.m., outside fire, Mud Valley Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.