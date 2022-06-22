Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Collin Bryce Gailey to Damien Cookson.
Steven Wilson to Mike C. Bingham.
Landmark Construction and Development to 5 Warner Homes, LLC.
Don Sebo to 583 Properties, LLC.
Justin Coons to Donald N. MaCiver.
Junior Leroy Baker to Julio Cesar Martinez-Herrera.
5 Warner Homes, LLC to Sonny Hawk.
Rick Rozell to Billy Gibson.
Jeff Mullins to Cecil Wilbur Lay.
Anthony D. Parker to Anthony D. Parker.
William L. Berry to Four D Real Estate, LLC.
James A. Dennis to Frances Harper.
Misdemeanors
Stephanie D. Sims - possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
Madison Lee Bennett - false reporting of crime.
Christopher Avery Kennedy - obstructing an officer and public intoxication.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Darla Tinnin - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management v. Dylan Thomas Johnston - indebtedness.
Cecil Wilbur Lay v. Roosevelt Fain - quiet title.
Calvin Smith v. Title to horse trailer - issuance of title.
In the matter of v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Discover Bank v. Mikayla McGoldrick - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Pleasant View Apartments v. Jordan Daniel Ray - entry and detainer.
Harley Johnson v. Karl Power and Screaming Scooters - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Lori Allen - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Latricia Rooster - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Zachary Peppers - small claims.
Divorces
Michael Robert Conner v. Rachel Lee Conner.
Lorita Torres v. Martin Torres.
Marriages
Ben Sparks, 46, Fort Gibson, and Misty Rene Emily Garcia, 39, Fort Gibson.
Dakota Dewayne Keys, 23, Tahlequah, and Lyssa Jo Pritchett, 22, Tahlequah.
Magdaleno Chavez Aguado, 28, Tahlequah, and Lilia Alicia Cordero, 21, Tahlequah.
Ryan Dwayne Buzbee, 21, Tahlequah, and Paige Nancy Marie Hunt, 18, Tahlequah.
Tucker Joseph Dunlap, 22, Tahlequah, and Kirstyn Brooke Anderson, 22, Okay.
Fire Runs
June 17
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 4:19 p.m., outside fire, Highway 82.
June 18
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 8:01 a.m., diabetic, Highway 10.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 1:27 p.m., breathing problems, Highway 10.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 1:44 p.m., heat exposure.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 5:28 p.m., MVA.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 5:49 p.m., traumatic injuries, Highway 10.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 6:17 p.m., heat exposure, Highway 10.
Lowrey FD: 6:52 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A and Highway 82C.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 7:24 p.m., water rescue.
June 19
Lowrey FD: 7:46 p.m., medical response, East 656 Road.
