Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jimmy R. Ogden to Gregory K. Blaylock.
Paul Laney to Nancy J. Lytal-Greenwalt.
Chong Vang to Zachary Weeks.
James R. Cain to Charles Dreadfulwater.
Jacob Burson to Heather Warr.
Donald C. Allen to Donald C. Allen and Gaye Allen Revocable Trust.
Sharon Cone to Michael Ralston.
Horace E. Lindley to Hope Skibinski.
Shelia Fritts to Symphoni Shomo.
Brenda Tate to Brenda Gail Tate.
Derek Billhartz to 4th Man Construction, LLC.
Looney Family Revocable Trust to Jeremiah J. Allen.
Rosanne Stanley to Monroe Colston II.
Jasen Vance Waterson to Cameron Rich.
Josh Martin to Denton Halpain.
Brad Kenyon to Tyler Avera.
Tahlequah Regional Development Authority to Taber, Inc.
Elizabeth D. Robinson to Keith Ferguson.
Felonies
Efrain Aguirre Caratachea — driving under the influence, transporting open container.
Civils
Capital One, N.A. v. Randy J. Gammell.
Capital One, N.A. v. Chad Bailey.
Brenda Hooper v. Title Travel Trailer.
Susan Brinkley v. Title to Mobile Home.
D&N Farms, LLC, et al v. Crawley Petroleum Corporation — breach of lease.
Divorces
Justin Daniel Farrar v. Ashleigh Farrar.
Marriage Licenses
Erik Lee Wrenn, Tahlequah, and Stephanie Diane Hammons, Tahlequah.
Kendall Hoopono Micco Doctorello, Welling, and Shelby Marie Hensley, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 16
Tahlequah FD: 9:22 a.m.; smoke investigation; Heritage Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 10:22 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; East Downing Street.
Tahlequah FD: 2:50 p.m.; fire alarm; 401 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:24 p.m.; gas odor; 5050 S. Muskogee Ave.
June 17
Tahlequah FD: 6:04 a.m.; outside fire; 129 Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:18 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 82 and North 510 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:32 p.m.; service call; 624 E. Allen Rd.
June 18
Tahlequah FD: 4:23 a.m.; electrical hazard; West Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:14 a.m.; electrical hazard; Mission Avenue and First Street.
Tahlequah FD: 7:41 a.m.; electrical hazard; 907 Lamer St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:18 a.m.; electrical hazard; 407 W. Allen Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 9:31 a.m.; alarm; 211/2 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:19 p.m.; alarm; 107 N. Derrell Ave.
June 19
Tahlequah FD: 3:56 a.m.; EMS assist; 913 Francis Ave.
Death Notices
SCHULTZ, Anita Marie, 65, Tahlequah, rental property owner. Died June 13, 2023. Services, 11 a.m. on June 22, 2023, First Christian Church, Tahlequah. Interment, 2:30 p.m.; Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 21, 2023, Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
