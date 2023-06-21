Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Jimmy R. Ogden to Gregory K. Blaylock.

Paul Laney to Nancy J. Lytal-Greenwalt.

Chong Vang to Zachary Weeks.

James R. Cain to Charles Dreadfulwater.

Jacob Burson to Heather Warr.

Donald C. Allen to Donald C. Allen and Gaye Allen Revocable Trust.

Sharon Cone to Michael Ralston.

Horace E. Lindley to Hope Skibinski.

Shelia Fritts to Symphoni Shomo.

Brenda Tate to Brenda Gail Tate.

Derek Billhartz to 4th Man Construction, LLC.

Looney Family Revocable Trust to Jeremiah J. Allen.

Rosanne Stanley to Monroe Colston II.

Jasen Vance Waterson to Cameron Rich.

Josh Martin to Denton Halpain.

Brad Kenyon to Tyler Avera.

Tahlequah Regional Development Authority to Taber, Inc.

Elizabeth D. Robinson to Keith Ferguson.

Felonies

Efrain Aguirre Caratachea — driving under the influence, transporting open container.

Civils

Capital One, N.A. v. Randy J. Gammell.

Capital One, N.A. v. Chad Bailey.

Brenda Hooper v. Title Travel Trailer.

Susan Brinkley v. Title to Mobile Home.

D&N Farms, LLC, et al v. Crawley Petroleum Corporation — breach of lease.

Divorces

Justin Daniel Farrar v. Ashleigh Farrar.

Marriage Licenses

Erik Lee Wrenn, Tahlequah, and Stephanie Diane Hammons, Tahlequah.

Kendall Hoopono Micco Doctorello, Welling, and Shelby Marie Hensley, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

June 16

Tahlequah FD: 9:22 a.m.; smoke investigation; Heritage Lane.

Tahlequah FD: 10:22 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; East Downing Street.

Tahlequah FD: 2:50 p.m.; fire alarm; 401 E. Downing St.

Tahlequah FD: 10:24 p.m.; gas odor; 5050 S. Muskogee Ave.

June 17

Tahlequah FD: 6:04 a.m.; outside fire; 129 Willis Road.

Tahlequah FD: 2:18 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 82 and North 510 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 3:32 p.m.; service call; 624 E. Allen Rd.

June 18

Tahlequah FD: 4:23 a.m.; electrical hazard; West Allen Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:14 a.m.; electrical hazard; Mission Avenue and First Street.

Tahlequah FD: 7:41 a.m.; electrical hazard; 907 Lamer St.

Tahlequah FD: 8:18 a.m.; electrical hazard; 407 W. Allen Rd.

Tahlequah FD: 9:31 a.m.; alarm; 211/2 Mahaney Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 3:19 p.m.; alarm; 107 N. Derrell Ave.

June 19

Tahlequah FD: 3:56 a.m.; EMS assist; 913 Francis Ave.

Death Notices

SCHULTZ, Anita Marie, 65, Tahlequah, rental property owner. Died June 13, 2023. Services, 11 a.m. on June 22, 2023, First Christian Church, Tahlequah. Interment, 2:30 p.m.; Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 21, 2023, Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

Tags

