Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Robert J. Elias to Scott Wertzberger.
GTL-KLL Family Trust to Clayton Alan Chapman.
Andrew Edward Page to Kyle Lee Brandon Farrow.
Misdemeanors
Trae Allen Cordell - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver's license, no security verification.
Laci Nicole Eldridge - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Cordell Alexander Galberth - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Dustin Robert Waddell - driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Diana Lachelle Bradley - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Civils
TD Bank U.S.A v. Blaine Thomas Adams - indebtedness.
Eric W. Douthit v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Donna Rowe - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Leo Buckley - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Jade Nicole Blakley v. Mark Edward Blakley.
Sally L. Mayo v. Doyal G. Spencer Jr.
Divorces
Kaleb Andrew Sells v. Jennifer Rose Willis.
Zane Thomas Yancy v. Clancey Yancy.
Fire Runs
June 21
Tahlequah FD: 5:32 p.m., EMS assist, 614 E. Cherry St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:57 p.m., vehicle fire, 18780 S. Nalley Road.
June 22
Tahlequah FD: 12:36 a.m., structure fire/smoke investigation, 412 E. Fuller St.
