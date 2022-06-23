Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Elizabeth Jill Ericksten to Four D Real Estate, LLC.
Micah A. Moles to EM Realty, LLC.
Gail C. Payne to David Salazar.
Deidre Fears to RMM Investments, LLC.
Roy L. Hall to Randy A. Hale.
Geneva Wilson to Michael McAlpine.
David T. Rampey to 21 Holdco Properties, LLC.
Douglas Mason to Fransisco Chaparro.
Don Butson to Rachel R. Denny.
Jurene E. Collis to Kristine Marie Carrerow.
Arcon, LLC to Ryan Nolan.
Misdemeanors
Zane Michael Curtis - obstructing an officer and driving under suspension.
Landon Cookson - possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, speeding 26-30 mph over and open container alcohol.
Michael Ingram - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, operate a motorcycle without eye protection, and operating motor vehicle without proper license.
Zachary Ryan Duboise - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Shelter Mutual Insurance Company and Brandy Baillie Fields v. Gabriel Blake Johnson - negligence.
Small Claims
Billy Barnes v. Billy Eugene Shepard and Lorina Lynn Shepard - entry and detainer.
WB3 Rentals, LLC v. Kellie Mackelroy Wilburn - entry and detainer.
R&L Capital v. Christopher Logan and Mariselia Christine Wadkins - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Melissa Elaine Thomas - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. George Wilson - petition for judgment.
Diamond Finance v. Christine Louann Williams - small claims.
Protective Orders
Paula Cook v. Stuart B. Tingler.
Gentry Dale Cook v. Stuart B. Tingler.
Marriages
Richard Edwin Ross, 69, Cookson, and Sheryl Henderson, 62, Cookson.
Larry George Colburn, 74, Tahlequah, and Rebecca Lynn Ratliff, 51, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
June 18
Tahlequah FD: 11:36 a.m., MVA, Highway 82 and Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 12:04 p.m., outside fire, Mimosa Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 6:10 p.m., service call, 2142 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:28 p.m., MVA, Southridge Road and Highway 82/62.
Tahlequah FD: 10:50 p.m., service call, 606 S. Maple Ave.
June 19
Tahlequah FD: 8:04 a.m., alarm, 1709 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:33 a.m., pest removal, 310 N. St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:43 p.m., structure fire, 20099 W. Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:06 p.m., structure fire, 23501 S. 475 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:52 p.m., outside fire, South Nalley Road and East Ross Street.
June 20
Tahlequah FD: 9:30 a.m., service call, South Muskogee Avenue.
June 21
Tahlequah FD: 2 p.m., outside fire, South Water Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 5:26 p.m., MVA, West Balentine Road and South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 9:48 p.m., outside fire, 456 S. Mission Ave.
Death Notices
SOONTAY, Robert "Bobby," 81, Tahlequah, postal service worker. Died June 13. Funeral services June 20, 9 a.m., Elm Tree Baptist Church. Interment was at Cache Creek Cemetery.
